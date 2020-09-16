MINONK - Two school districts serving parts of Marshall County have recently made or are planning changes in their instructional formats as they continue to respond to the challenges of educating students during a pandemic.

Minonk-based Fieldcrest has temporarily switched its high school here from in-person instruction to fully remote learning in the wake of new COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

Neighboring Midland, meanwhile, has announced tentative plans to reduce in-person instruction from five days a week to four as part of an ongoing effort to master what was termed "the new method of teaching in 2020 with COVID-19."

Both districts, like many others, started the school year with schedules calling for five somewhat shortened days in the classroom.

Midland has an elementary school in Lacon, middle school in Sparland, and high school in rural Varna, while Fieldcrest's other schools are a primary in Minonk, intermediate in Toluca, and middle in Wenona.

The Fieldcrest High School change followed the district being notified last weekend of four new positive tests, Superintendent Dr. Kari Rockwell wrote in a letter to families dated Sunday and posted on Facebook.

As of Tuesday, there were five cases and 43 quarantines among students and staff, according to a "COVID Dashboard" on the district's website.

"While the positive cases occurred outside of school hours, we know that due to the gathering place nature of our school system, we are now feeling the effects," Rockwell wrote. "Our staff have done their due diligence in tracking student movements and greatly reducing the close contact interactions amongst students and staff."

High school students were immediately moved Monday to remote instruction, and that will continue through at least Sept. 24, Rockwell said. The other schools remain open for in-person teaching, she emphasized, and the tentative plan is to return the high school to that format on Sept. 25.

"This decision is meant to ensure that the long-term viability of in-person instruction is possible," Rockwell explained.

The Midland modification would be more of an indirect result of the coronavirus. The district has not seen any confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students or staff since classes began on Aug. 24, according to Superintendent Jeremy Gauwitz.

"We have sent 23 students home for symptoms but no confirmed cases," Gauwitz said Wednesday in an email. "Prior to the start of school, we had one teacher test positive but through contact tracing, nobody at the school was needed to quarantine."

One benefit of the change, which would make Friday a remote learning day while continuing in-person instruction Monday through Thursday, would be to allow more time for teacher planning and preparation, according to a summary on the district's website.

"Teachers are spending a substantial amount of time this year compared to other years preparing lessons for both in-person and remote learners," it states. "Teachers also need time to attend regular school meetings. Just like any successful business, we need time to collaborate."

In addition, the change is intended to provide students experience that will make them better prepared for fully remote learning "in the event of a COVID-19 related emergency" making that necessary, the statement indicates.

"This small change will help all parties involved receive the best possible educational experience until we get back to the normal schedule," it concludes.

If approved by the School Board, which meets next Wednesday, the change would go into effect immediately.

