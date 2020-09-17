The last remaining American chain of video-rental stores is shedding some outlets, including in the Peoria area.

Family Video is closing its stores in Morton, at 3615 N. Wisconsin Ave. in Peoria, and 3218 W. Harmon Highway just outside of Peoria, according to information posted at the locations, on Facebook and from store employees.

Store inventories, including fixtures, are for sale.

The remaining Family Video store in Peoria is located at 708 W. Glen Ave. Others are located in Canton, Creve Coeur, East Peoria, Galesburg, Kewanee, Pekin, Princeton and Washington.

A message left Wednesday for a Family Video representative was not returned immediately. Company headquarters is in Glenview.

The Family Video closings in the Tri-County Area are among other recent ones in the Midwest. Earlier, the company announced it’s shuttering almost all its Springfield-area locations, as well as six in central Iowa.

Family Video also is closing its Monmouth store sometime in October. Last year, locations in Galesburg and Macomb closed.

The origins of Family Video date from the late 1970s in Springfield. At that time, motion pictures on at-home video was a relatively new concept.

As it grew, so did major national video-rental chains like Blockbuster. Family Video grew, too, by locating in smaller cities and rural areas.

The decline of video rentals left Family Video as the only chain standing. In recent years, the company branched into real estate. It owns most of its stores, then leases space to other businesses such as Subway and Marco’s Pizza, according to Forbes magazine.

Family Video uses sales from video rentals to pay off stores’ mortgages within about five years, Forbes stated. The company owns the videos it rents, unlike its erstwhile competitors, and keeps the profits.

Not too many years ago, Family Video’s 760-some stores were generating about $450 million in annual revenue. Forbes estimated the company’s property was worth as much as $750 million.

But as the recent closings might attest, video rentals hardly are what they once were — even in smaller towns, and even during a pandemic. Real estate, however, is forever.