PEORIA -- Sixty-one new cases of COVID-19 infections were reported Thursday by the area’s health departments.

It’s the first day this week that a death hasn’t been reported, and the number of new cases is among the smallest in several days.

In all, the Tri-County Area is now reporting 4,963 cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus, with 40 of those coming from Peoria County, the most populous part of the area.

Tazewell County reported 13 new cases while Woodford, the smallest by population, added eight new cases.

In addition to having no new deaths due to the virus, the area’s recovery rate continues to rise. It’s now at 78.1%, up 1.2 percentage points from Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized remained generally steady, with 58 people in one of the area’s four hospitals. Twenty of those are people in in ICU beds. The total number reported Wednesday was 55.