The latest skirmish has been won in what seems to be an ongoing battle with sinkholes in front of the Tazewell County Justice Center at 101 S. Capitol St., Pekin. But the war may be far from over.

"We think we have the problem addressed right now, but we won’t know until we see if another sinkhole forms," said Tazewell County Facilities Director Mike Schone. "I understand it’s the third sinkhole they’ve experienced since the Justice Center has been built."

The latest Justice Center sinkhole began as no more than a small spot about 12 inches in diameter, Schone added. Tazewell County Building and Grounds Maintenance workers had been filling it periodically with soil, but found that it would return after a heavy rain and gradually expanded to six feet in diameter.

"This past summer, we had some tornadoes coming through and some heavy rains," said Schone. "The front yard filled up so far that what we had for drainage there would no longer take it. It filled up to the sinkhole and once it got to the sinkhole, it actually started draining the yard off. At that point, we realized we had a bigger issue than just some minor sinking."

Excavation on the site to determine the cause of recurring sinkholes revealed construction materials that Schone believes were left behind when the previous building on the site, a movie theater, was demolished. He also speculated that a cistern from the theater is allowing water to flow through the Justice Center’s yard and is perhaps contributing to the issue.

Building and Grounds Maintenance workers finished removing debris and filling the sinkhole with sand and soil Wednesday afternoon. Schone hopes that the latest back filling effort will take care of the recurring sinkhole problem, but added that time will tell.

"My belief is that we’ve got a section of it addressed right now, but there’s a possibility that we’ll see this re-occur in another section of the yard because of the amount of debris we removed," he said.