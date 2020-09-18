These transactions, recorded the week of September 7, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

3807 S. Lauder Ave., Bartonville: Nathan K. and Michelle L. Hollan to Chad M. Lopez Jr., $79,900.

5726 W. McCarty Ave., Peoria: Pamela M. Bedwell to Michael V. Peterson, $90,000.

1720 E. Terrace View Lane, Peoria Heights: Ann E. Shields to Galen and Madison King, $92,000.

3401 W. Willow Knolls Road, Unit A304, Peoria: Jennifer Hier to Pam Eberle, $92,500.

2921 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria: Hart Medical Building Inc. to Tonny T. and Bessie M. Rush, $93,000.

1617 W. Circle Road, Peoria: Joel M. and Tiffanie N. Oelschlager to Diego Huerta and Merissa Hardy, $94,900.

24419 W. Shissler Road, Brimfield: James M. Gutshall to Christopher P. and Rebecca J. Alfrey, $100,000.

8 Alexander Lane, Bartonville: Carol G. Rogers to Douglas and Jill Phillips, $100,500.

3504 N. Peoria Ave., Peoria: William Coolidge & Associates LLC to Kevin J. and Brianna Tindall, $111,000.

3510 N. Kingston Drive, Unit 22, Peoria: Jeffery A. Davis to Doug Johnson and Emily Prewitt, $115,000.

5514 N. Jester Lane, Peoria: James W. and Amy Kirchhoff to Naseeruddin S. Iman, $118,000.

3308 W. King James Road, Peoria: Danny J. and Machelle D. White to David L. Crawford, $122,500.

3815 N. St Michael Ave., Peoria: Dean R. and Brenda S. Potts to Kaleb D. Minnix and Undrra L. Dorsey Jr., $128,000.

9612 N. Brookview Drive, Peoria: Vernon J. and Sharon Taylor to Sean P. and Michelle L. Luther, $129,000.

1604 W. Leonard Drive, Chillicothe: Joel and Brittany Perez to Debra LaRosae, $132,000.

1723 W. Clarewood Ave., Peoria: Jill D. Grube to Nicolas R. Derrick, $132,000.

5937 N. Tampico Drive, Peoria: Michael A. Ott to Nathan and Kristina Eisfelder, $134,900.

1510 W. Tomar Court, Peoria: Syeda F. Ghousia and Zulfiqar Ali to Alissa Burrows, $135,000.

1616 W. Daytona Drive, Peoria: Aaron G. and Megan Birk to Tara M. Berry, $141,000.

12719 W. Mendell Road, Princeville: Jacob R. and Karen M. Wineinger to Brock A. Streitmatter, $155,000.

1930 W. Clarewood Ave., Peoria: Kurt L. and Patricia M. Russell to John H. and Barbara J. Timerman, $156,000.

16215 N. Jefferson Court, Chillicothe: William G. Fleming to Cody Razo, $156,000.

2306 W. Riviera Drive, Peoria: Benjamin S. and Catherine M. Russell to Kurtisa A. Furness and Matthew E. Shockley, $165,000.

6312 N. Imperial Drive, Peoria: Terrance F. and Carol A. Spayer to Evan and Jillian Thomas, $168,000.

1307 N. Dempster Lane, Peoria: Jacob D. Pezold and Alexa N. Struckhoff to Jonathan Frederick, $168,000.

5112 N. Isabell Ave., Peoria: Patricia K. Maggi and Leonard B. Maggi Jr. to Richard D. Book and Kimberly A. Janssen Book, $170,000.

6712 N. Parkwood Drive, Peoria: Jacob Irish to Gregg and Patricia Stoner, $170,000.

7029 N. Woodfern Place, Brimfield: James P. and Nancy S. Bridges to Adam M. and Erica M. Stancomb, $189,900.

4230 N. University St., Peoria: Blake and Isaac Bennett to Ronald and Judy A. Tuttle, $194,000.

127 N. Castle Drive, Dunlap: Brian A. and Elly J. Fennell to Heath and Cecilia C. Mondragon, $212,000.

7501 N. Villa Lake Drive, Unit 5a, Peoria: Lynn L. O’Brien to Terrance F. and Carol A. Spayer, $217,500.

13001 W. Brimfield-Jubilee Road, Princeville: Robert M. and Mary E. Herrmann to Andrew H. Herrmann, $230,000.

6527 S. Navajo Drive, Peoria: Brent A. and Melody L.A. Pierson to Kimberly M. and Stacey A. White, $250,000.

14112 N. River Crest Drive, Chillicothe: Matthew A. and Holly L. Waggoner to Patrick M. and Lindsey M. Murphy, $254,500.

4021 W. Hearthwood Drive, Dunlap: Bryce R. and Kathryn Greenwood to Kyle O. and Kaitlyn N. James, $255,000.

12325 W. Lafollette Road, Brimfield: Zachary and Laura Flinn to Jacob and Amy Durbin, $290,000.

1320 N. Fisher Road, Trivoli: Kenneth R. and Angela M. McKeever to Erin K. Gallagher, $330,000.

12804 W. Dell Road, Princeville: Dale L. and Pauline E. Bennington to Kevin J. and Bernadette S. O’Brien, $335,000.

416 W. Ravinwoods Road, Peoria: Bahereh Hassanzadeh and Vahid Tohidi to William S. III and Nancy M. Miles, $370,000.

2025 W. Geneva Road, Peoria: Michael F. and Amee L. Ye to Faiz Khan and Hina Ansari, $395,000.

6120 N. Lauren Lane, Peoria: Mandalay Partners LLC to Kimberly J. Blakey, $461,380.

10520 N. Osage Court, Peoria: Thomas J. and Cheryl G. Bluth to Matthew and Amanda Millhollin, $590,000.

405 & 427 W. Northmoor Road and 6112, 6126, 6200 & 6204 N. Northmoor Court, Peoria: MCB Holdings LLC to Good Health Peoria LLC, $2,400,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

118 Esser St., Washington: Matthew T. and Megan D. Underwood to Jessi E. Widmer, $78,700.

1627 Valle Vista Blvd., Pekin: Michael P. and Jill A. Gambetti to Cassidy Gambetti, $82,000.

203 W. Catalina Drive, Washington: Patricia A. Royer to Alaina Cochran, $83,000.

120 Ritchie St., East Peoria: Janet M. Adams to Dennis and Sandra Bowen, $83,500.

308 Park Ave., Pekin: Melissa R. Trowbridge to Trevor White, $94,000.

303 Central Ave., Washington: Thomas B. and Karin M. Williams to Dane and Matthew S. Nieukirk, $97,000.

112 Holland Drive, Creve Coeur: Jacob Page to Anthony Laughary and Alecia C. Pettit, $99,900.

101 Moschel Ave., East Peoria: Scott and Susanne M. Murray to Seth Harwood, $102,000.

1310 Illinois St., Pekin: Steven C. McAlum to Donald S. and Samantha Newell, $107,000.

119 Van Buren St., Morton: Maria L. Ortiz to Alexandra Pitchford, $117,000.

2208 Church St., Pekin: Staci N. Peak to Karla F. Edwards, $119,900.

1713 S. Second St. and 1704 & 1706 Karo St., Pekin: Kirk T. and Carla C. Cranwill and Cranwills Realty Partnership to LaHood Enterprises Inc., $120,000.

513 N. Greenfield St., Tremont: Arlene Unsicker to Gregory and Susan Litwiller, $122,100.

1415 N. 10th St., Pekin: Paul E. and Jennifer L. Nash to Dustin Porch, $125,000.

812 Charles St., Pekin: Benjamin and Manda Brown to Joseph L. and Brandi R. Selph, $125,500.

206 S. Monroe St., Mackinaw: Lucinda Aberle to Byron D. Zehr, $128,000.

313 Edgewood Drive, Pekin: David A. and Phyllis A. VanDyke to Bradley A. and Julie K. Burrell, $130,000.

206 Peoria St., Washington: Joshua D. Ambrosch and Erinn Setterlund Ambrosch to NuCompass Mobility Services Inc., $133,900.

224 E. Oakwood St., Morton: Aaron K. and Josephine M. Weiler to Linda Pfanz, $137,500.

15 Briarcliff Court, Pekin: Gregory L. and Wendy C. McDonald to Shay Barbee and Abbigail Haynes, $144,000.

25049 Cooper Road, Morton: Douglas Berkley to Justin E. Berkley, $145,000.

410 Brookcrest Drive, Washington: Douglas A. and Stacy A. Turpen to Anthony M. and Christina Swanson, $146,500.

217 West Shore Drive, Morton: James A. and Joleen K. Wynd to Derek Moehring, $149,900.

316 Parkway Lane, Pekin: Mary L. Schoonover to Brian M. and Jamie Powell, $150,000.

1817 Valencia Place, Pekin: Steven R. and Marian S. Gray to Jason L. and Tara E. Juchems, $150,000.

629 Groveland St., Creve Coeur: James R. and Juanita C. Nelson to Michael W. Stechman, $152,500.

312 Linden St., Pekin: Nicholas M. Conklin to Rhonda Cooper and Alan Mittelstead, $157,500.

7 Tosha Court, North Pekin: Michael Y. and Diane M.K. Barnard to Wesley Murphy, $164,900.

110 Appellate Court, East Peoria: William A. Frerking to James M. and Nancy E. Carr, $165,000.

605 S. Locust St., Tremont: James and Kimberly Howard to Kyle and Kacie Stout, $165,000.

1450 Park Ave., Pekin: Andrew M. and Kathleen M. Peltzer to Scott G. Ray, $168,000.

128 Spring Haven Drive, Washington: Justin and Elizabeth E. Hippen to Carol N. Smith, $175,000.

235 Indian Creek Drive, Pekin: Robert L. and Lacy R. Gosnell to Christopher and Heather Hardt, $178,000.

922 E. Marshall Road, Morton: Ryan C. and Michelle Y. Reef to Emeron L; Abraham, $185,000.

1128 Lawson St., Washington: April L. Powell to Daniel J. Bucklin, $190,000.

1806 Valle Vista Blvd., Pekin: Jared D. and Jessica M. Parsons to Nick Carlton and Natalie Heinhorst, $205,000.

1604 Kern Road, Washington: Jeff I. and Leslie Worthington to Aaron and Jaime Peterson, $207,000.

2706 Black Oak Drive, Pekin: David J. and Julie A. Parfitt to Susan J. Netter, $220,000.

200 S. Chestnut St., Tremont: Joshua and Mary C. Rassi to Andy F. and Debra K. Ledeboer, $225,000.

121 S. Main St., Washington: Timothy M. and Jennifer M. VanAutreve to Stephanie K. Rhoads, $225,000.

9 Oak Creek Drive, East Peoria: Terry L. II and Denise E. Hunt to Eric N. and Stephanie F. Nelson, $249,900.

17450 Red Shale Hill Road, Pekin: Clifford A. and Lori A. Faber to William R. Jr. and Jennifer J. Meyer, $250,000.

22021 Allentown Road, Tremont: Virgil H. and Mary A. Krumholz to Maxwell D. and Tressa Schneider, $252,500.

14423 Townline Road, Pekin: Brett W. and Nicole Forsberg and Cindy L. Justus to Kevin and Julie Brown, $267,000.

426 Gillman Ave., Washington: Dustin E. Essig to David S. and Andrea G. Gramm, $280,000.

303 Elgin Ave., Washington: Todd A. and Sarah M. Stumphy to Dustin J. Wells and Christina M. Davis Wells, $290,000.

1606 Sycamore, Washington: David A. and Tracy L. Lucas to Daniel J. and Jacqueline Kelly, $293,000.

1808 Kingsbury Road, Washington: Earl L. and Sandra L. Cochran to Michael and Theresa Vaughn, $306,000.

104 Samuel Court, Washington: Hayes & Couri Homes LLC to William J. Gauwitz, $317,200.

1717 Autumn Ridge Drive, Washington: Bradley S. and Melissa J. Montgomery to Michael L. Richards, $340,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Anderson Family Properties LLC to 633 Holdings LLC, $385,000.

102 Joseph Court, Washington: Michael R. and Theresa A. Vaughn to Jennifer and Timothy VanAutreve, $396,500.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Bradley D. Haning to Cross Implement Investment LLC, $1,639,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Lot 6, Block 6, Hamilton's Addition, Original Town, El Paso: Nicolas and Erin P. Mool to Nickolas Parkhouse, $120,000.

215 Center St., Metamora: Sean and Michelle Luther to Mariah L. Riggenbach, $127,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: David and Ann Zobrist to Dennis D. Mott, $133,333.

404 Holland Road, Germantown Hills: Michelle Munstedt to Christine Mangold, $135,000.

505 E. Cruger St., Eureka: Melinda K. Anderson to Whitney Brill and Ryan Mulvaney, $147,000.

Lot 21, Walnut Groves Estates, Woodford County: Nathan M. and Mandy L. Campbell to Colten D. and Allyssa R. Zehr, $150,000.

304 W. Crow St., Eureka: Robert E. and Megan L. Deatherage to Nathan J. and Wendi M. Adair, $172,000.

Lot 19, Fandel Farm, Woodford County: Daniel J. and Jacqueline R. Kelly to David R. and Lee Ann Meinhold, $203,000.

241 Karagen Circle, Metamora: David M. and Kathleen A. Perryman to David A. and Jodi R. Bowen, $220,000.

113 Peachtree Lane, Germantown Hills: Rodney A. and Marva L. Grant to Kyle R. Harrison and Loryn D. Hostetler, $250,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: David and Ann Zobrist to Hemmer Family LLC, $266,667.

1318 Amanda Drive, Metamora: Catherine G. Dintaman and Brian D. McDonald to Jordan Krogmeier and Joshua Stephenson, $328,000.

411 Schmitt Lane, Metamora: Francisco Jr. and Carolyn M. Alanis to Matthew and Emily Kresnicka, $328,000.

Tract II, English Farm Estates, Woodford County: Amy J. Gaston and S. Mark Willsey to Corlin R. and Mary A. Ferguson, $425,000.