PRINCETON — A Bureau County woman in her 50s has died from the disease coronavirus causes, according to local health officials.

Hers was the 13th COVID-19 death of the pandemic in Bureau County, which over the past month or so has been particularly hard-hit by the virus.

On Saturday night, the Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Department announced the woman’s death.

For weeks, Bureau County has been on the state warning list for increased COVID activity. It means the county has not met state metrics in at least two of eight COVID categories, including cases per 100,000 residents and test-positivity rate.

A total of seven new positive tests was reported Saturday in Bureau County, for a pandemic total of 589. Marshall County reported six new cases, for a total of 91. An additional case was reported in Putnam County, which has had 44.