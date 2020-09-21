WEST PEORIA -- A Peoria man was accused of stealing construction equipment from where Raber Packing Co. is rebuilding following a 2018 fire that destroyed its previous location.

The 41-year-old suspect was accused of business burglary, theft and obstructing justice regarding the incident near Farmington Road and Swords Avenue. That’s where Raber has been constructing a new meat-processing facility and butcher shop.

About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a passerby told the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office he saw someone steal a large piece of construction equipment from the site and depart eastbound on Farmington Road in a red sedan with an open trunk.

The item was a Soff-Cut saw, used on concrete. The witness said he works at the site. The construction foreman valued the saw at $20,000.

Also missing were three electric trowels, which had a total value of $6,500.

Not long thereafter, a deputy found the suspect, the vehicle (a 2008 maroon Chevrolet Impala) and the saw behind a building at Sheridan Road and Nebraska Avenue in Peoria. The suspect was attempting to hide the saw.

When questioned, the suspect apologized. He said his boss told him such a saw would be useful, so the suspect decided to steal one.

The suspect also said he loaded the saw into his vehicle by himself. The deputy said he didn’t believe him, because the saw was moved across the construction site and was extremely heavy.

According to manufacturers, a Soff-Cut saw can weigh more than 400 pounds.

The suspect was given a notice to appear in Peoria County Circuit Court.

First opened in 1954, Raber was located at 1413 N. Raber Road in unincorporated Peoria County when it burned to the ground Nov. 8, 2018.

The following year, Raber announced it would rebuild about a half-mile away, in West Peoria city limits. The city offered various financial incentives to facilitate the relocation.

The multimillion-dollar project has been delayed but is underway, according to West Peoria City Council minutes. Mayor Jim Dillon called it the biggest construction project in West Peoria history.

When completed, Raber is expected to have a 40,000-square-foot meat-processing floor and an 8,000-square-foot retail space.