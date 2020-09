MACOMB -- A Henry County man was hospitalized Thursday after a single-vehicle accident north of Macomb.

According to the Illinois State Police, a 19-year-old from Cambridge was driving a 2017 Chevrolet south on U.S. Route 67 near Macomb Municipal Airport when the vehicle went off the roadway.

The vehicle traveled into the ditch along the west side of the roadway, then struck a grain bin.

The extent of the driver’s injuries wasn’t made public. He was cited for improper lane use.