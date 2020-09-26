EAST PEORIA — East Peoria Community High School won’t reopen for in-school learning until the end of October at the earliest.

"We just met with our contractors (Thursday) afternoon and they gave us a four-to-six week timeline (to be ready to reopen the school)," Superintendent Marjorie Greuter said Friday. "Totally surprised us that it's still going to be that long. Obviously, we're pushing for the four-week side of that estimate."

The area received heavy rain on July 15, causing flooding, debris and mud damage in the parking lot and in the industrial wing of the high school. Inspection of the damage showed that a total asbestos abatement was necessary before any flooring could be replaced.

At the time, Greuter hoped to open the building for a return to in-school learning by mid-September. Turns out the original construction timeline was overly optimistic.

"There was a lot of damage to walls and doors and, now that the asbestos abatement is finished, there's a lot of carpentry, door fabrication and painting to do along with 10 full days of flooring installation," Greuter said Friday.

She planned to notify district families of the extended delay by email and with a post on the school’s Facebook page by late Friday.

After closing the school in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district had planned to reopen for the 2020-21 school year with in-school classes five days a week beginning Aug. 20. Instead, students have been doing remote learning from home.

The school board has approved a plan for five days of in-school learning with a modified schedule of longer class periods (75 minutes) and shorter days (5 hours, 15 minutes). A typical full day of school with seven class periods will be spread out over two days.

About 10% of the students have chosen to stay with remote learning for the semester.

Greuter said students will receive at least one week’s advance notice of the exact date of the reopening of the school.

"We want the kids back in as soon as possible. There’s so much more we can do to support them in their learning when we have them in front of us," she said. "The social-emotional component of their education is extremely difficult to replicate in a virtual environment. We know we have kids that are struggling and need to be in the building. We also know that we have families with true concerns about COVID. I’m thankful we can provide for both groups. I just wish the in-person group could come back sooner."

