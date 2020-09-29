PEORIA – For seven years, Michael Slaughter has been free of drugs and alcohol.

Now, the Peoria handyman wants others troubled by such vices to be free of them, too.

Slaughter and his wife, Lorinda, plan to establish a sober-living house at 2419 N. Prospect Road, at McClure Avenue on the East Bluff.

His Workmanship’s Haven is intended to help reintegrate into society low-level offenders, based on a 90-day transition. No on-site treatment or social services would be available.

The proposed facility is next door to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting house, according to Michael Slaughter.

"I think it’s the perfect spot for sober living," he said.

"If someone’s not getting along in the house down the street, they would have an option, and vice versa. It’s a community. It would be quickly known in the sober community that there would be a place."

The Slaughters reside nearby.

In an email to city officials, Michael Slaughter stated he has resided in his fair share of sober-living homes and knows they work and are necessary.

The main issue the city might have with His Workmanship’s Haven is how many recovering addicts it can or should handle at once.

Slaughter proposed the five-bedroom, three-story building house 11 residents and one manager. He suggested it was important for residents to room together, to help facilitate recovery and security.

He also suggested a residency limit might harm the business aspect of his operation. Slaughter plans to charge rent of $125 per week, $500 per month.

"I am also trying to make a profit," he said. "I don’t want to be wondering if I’ll survive because I have a cap."

The city Planning and Zoning Commission recommended residency be capped at seven, including one staffer. Municipal planning staff proposed the limit.

Some commissioners suggested multiple recovery houses in the same area can be problematic.

"I think that this is a great program," commissioner Robin Grantham said. "At the same time, we have to be mindful of the health, welfare and safety of the neighborhood."

During its meeting last week, the City Council was expected to consider land-use changes that would allow the sober-living residence to open. But Slaughter requested a deferral until Oct. 13.

At least one person who notified the commission appears to believe the Slaughters’ concept in any form is worthwhile.

"This establishment is to empower others and lend a helping hand," Brittany Driggers wrote. "It’s a beautiful idea they have. Such kind people."