PEORIA — The deaths of four Manual High School graduates have prompted the school’s parent-teacher organization to take action.

Geraldine Burnett, the former PTO president, said the organization has been collecting money, food and water — anything, really — to help the families of the women who died in a car accident on Sunday.

The victims – all young women – have been identified as Jazzman Burns, 22, a 2016 graduate; Quanylan Thomas, 19, a 2019 graduate; and 18-year-olds Tyesha Thomas and Diamond Williams, both 2020 grads.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Washington and Darst streets.

"It was such a tragic and horrible thing to happen to all four girls at one time," Burnett said.

As a way to try to heal the community, the organization is trying to find ways to help the families in their time of need. Three of the women didn’t have life insurance polices, so money is being accepted at the school.

Also being accepted is nonperishable food and water and other things to help the families while they are in the midst of grieving. Burnett said the families likely will have relatives coming from out of town, and it’s one less thing for them to worry about.

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=911483002713886&id=407699783092213

Two of the women had children, and the PTO wants to help with that as well.

Checks, made out to the Manual PTO, can be dropped off at the school from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Burnett said. Other donations can be left there as well. Receipts will be given out.

Donations of food and other items will be accepted through Friday.

For more information, call Burnett at (309) 643-7635.