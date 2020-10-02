Friday

Oct 2, 2020 at 1:12 PM


MARRIAGES


Tazewell County


* Lawrence Clark, 60, Morton; Cynthia Long, 63, Pekin.


* Harold Detterline, 64; Connie Brooks, 60; both Creve Coeur.


* Konnor Dunham, 25, Eureka; Sharon Duval, 27, Morton.


* Dennis Hilst, 66; Tammy Logue, 55; both Manito.


* Ronnie Hudson, 35; Courtney Jorden, 30; both Peoria.


* Brenden Jostes, 24; Abigail Kachanuk, 26; both Farmington.


* Cory Lambie, 28; Taylor Brown, 27; both Pekin.


* Jason Lehman, 40; Courtney Smith, 31; both Washington.


* Kolby Martin, 25; Jenna Hurd, 24; both North Pekin.


* Gerald Rosas, 38; Brittnie Langloss, 30; both Pekin.


* David Schraub, 22; Payton Carrington, 22; both Pekin.


* Austin Sinks, 27; Autumn Hicks, 25; both Creve Coeur.


* Benjamin Smith, 31; Samantha Bolen, 26; both Peoria.


* Scott Smith, 27; Kiersten Brandau, 23; both Pekin.


* Nicholas Spagnola, 22; Bridgette Ortlieb, 22; both East Peoria.


* Chadwick Turbett, 44; Erika Bastian, 44; both East Peoria.


* Johnathan Turner, 20; Kallista Tribbett, 20; both Pekin.


Woodford County


* Nicholas Arnold, 26; Brittany Foster, 26; both Morton.


* David Dietrich, 27; Amanda Bernshausen, 26; both Peoria.


* Monish Jayselan, 27; Hannah Smith, 20; both Peoria.


* Bailey Kotowski, 24; Lauren Parks, 24; both Bloomington.


* Lloyd Litwiller, 34, Hopedale; Megan Ulrich, 36, Eureka.


* Dustin Oesterle, 39; Alyssa Martin, 31; both Mapleton.


* James Sunken IV, 30; Samantha Fuller, 30; both Wenona.


* Zachary Volz, 29; Melissa Suffin, 29; both Oak Park.


* Clint Wolfe, 45; Jennifer Kilpatrick, 43; both Benson.


DIVORCES


Tazewell County


* Aggen, Jonathon and Wendy.


* Alford, William and Raven.


* Barger, Amy and Sammy.


* Birdsley, Nathaniel and Krystal.


* Brooks, Jeffrey and Rebecca.


* Cagle, Kristina and Michael.


* Carson, Angela and David.


* Davis, Chad and Baughn Davis, Jessica.


* Dickerson, Krystle and Andrew.


* Dzinglewski, Hailey and Brady.


* Fabry, Tracie and Michael.


* Graham, Donald and Kaila.


* Gruber, Julie and Ryan.


* Johnson, Amy and Michael.


* Kelly, Wendy and Kyle.


* Knapp Wienzierl, Faith and Adams, Brandon.


* Long, Tracy and Jason.


* Maynard, Kaylyn and Justin.


* McGrath, Rebecca and Cory.


* Miller, Stephanie and Daniel.


* Ogle, Stephanie and Bobby.


* Oliver, Aurora and Andrew.


* Perry, Christina and Jeffery.


* Rutz, Amber and Jody.


* Schamberger, Justin and Alexandra.


* Thornton, Heidi and Eric.


* Tharp, Daniel and Beth.


* Vogelsang, Race and Amanda.


* Wright, Montana and Mason.


Woodford County


* Domenighini, Julie and John.


* Hertz, Karen and Terrell.


* Hudson, Scott and Nichole.