President Donald Trump announced early Friday he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

White House officials said Trump was "feeling mild symptoms."

The announcement came hours after it was reported that adviser Hope Hicks, with whom he had recently traveled, had been infected.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence both tested negative.

Outpourings of support and well-wishes for the president have flooded in for the president, 74. In addition to the concerns about the Trumps' health, the positive test results raise many questions about the impact the development could have on the presidential election, which is just 32 days away.