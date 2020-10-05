The recent cool weather and a rainy weekend have put at least some local farmers slightly behind schedule on bringing in their harvests.

Kent Kleinschmidt of Emden, president of the Tazewell County Farm Bureau, said that he normally tries harvesting his corn and soybeans in the third week of September. This year, he harvested a few rows of corn last week and began operating in earnest Tuesday, which put him roughly a week behind his usual timeline.

"It seems like a lot of [farmers] started this week," Kleinschmidt. "Most of us started Tuesday, because it was kind of damp yet on Monday after the rain over the weekend. With corn, we wait for the moisture to come down, because the wetter it is when we harvest it, the more it costs when we dry it."

Eric Schmidgall of Mackinaw has not begun his harvest yet, but plans to start bringing in his corn and soybean crops early next week. Like Kleinschmidt, recent cool weather and rain were the primary factors in his late start.

"It’s slowed down the dry-down of the soil," he said.

In spite of the delay he experienced while waiting for the moisture level in the soil to decrease, Schmidgall anticipates an average yield on corn. He would not be surprised, however, if his soybean yields were slightly lower than normal.

"We had a couple of dry patches during the year (that might have affected the crop)," said Schmidgall. "All we can do is guess … they may be better than expected."

Kleinschmidt noted that while the start of this year’s harvest is slightly behind schedule, central Illinois farmers seem to be ahead of where they were at this point last year. Heavy rains last spring delayed planting, which in turn delayed the beginning of harvests until early October. Based on what he has brought in so far, he concurs with Schmidgall’s prognosis for respectable, but not lavish crop yields. He also urged motorists to be aware that the fall harvest is a busy time of the year for farmers and to be both cautious and patient while driving through rural areas.

"There’s going to be slow-moving farm machinery on the roads," Kleinschmidt said. "Please be cautious, because we’re doing the best we can to get where we need to be and we want it to be safe for everybody."