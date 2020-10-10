PEORIA — Stan Hangen doesn’t sleep well at night.

"It’s a job that you don’t leave easily behind at the end of the day," said Hangen, a family/school liaison who works at Manual High School. "We’re visiting with students in their homes every day and you see what they are dealing with and then you add remote learning to their lives? They’re missing out on a lot by not being in school every day."

Hangen is part of a three-person leadership team at Manual that used to work to bring chronically absent students back into the classroom. Hangen, Marvin Jordan and Carl Holloway split up the students in the four grades at Manual, and each has several support staff workers they can call on to help out.

This year the team is working to bring chronically absent students back to their computers. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most students in Peoria Public Schools are receiving their schooling at home this semester.

The team’s job wasn’t easy then; it’s harder now.

"Everybody knows this is not ideal," said Hangen, who works for Family Core, the social service agency that contracts with the district for its services. "But everybody is working hard to make it work."

Each of the 27 schools in the district has its own system for tracking student attendance and engagement. At Manual, the liaisons had made 2,000 contacts with students since Aug. 24, the first day of school. A contact can be an email, a phone call or a home visit, depending on the severity of the circumstances that are keeping students from their computers. One student had already logged 22 contacts.

The liaisons monitor computer attendance on their own computers. Two consecutive absences from classes in one school day triggers a contact from the staff. Hangen can call up a complete listing of Manual students, the number of contacts with Manual staff because of absence issues and a description of the contact.

"This is our mission," Hangen said. "From dreams — waking up and preparing for school; to streams — turning on the computer device and logging in to classes; to (Microsoft Teams remote learning), participating in classes and engaging in lessons. It is that last one that is the most challenging of the three."

Gradual improvement

Attendance numbers have improved at many district schools over the last several weeks -- including at a number of schools that started the year with attendance significantly lower than in typical school years.

At high schools, the year typically starts with about 90% attendance. This year it was at 81% on average, and had climbed to 85% by the end of September.

Middle schools typically see 95% attendance to start the year. This year the average was 85% and it has inched upward to 86%. In grade schools, the year usually starts at 96%. It was 87% this year and has grown slightly to 88%.

Attendance vs. engagement

"The challenge the teacher faces is to keep the student engaged every day in active learning with creative and entertaining lessons. The primary role of the non-instructional staff is to support the educational process," Hangen said. "Empathy for the complications and difficulties many families are currently experiencing is key. Working as partners and not adversaries is the only way we are going to get through these tough times. We are stronger, together."

The attendance figures don’t, can’t, track engagement. That is up to teachers who monitor what students are learning by grading assignments, quizzes and tests, just like regular in-class learning.

"The challenge the student faces is to maintain the self-discipline, time and asset management needed everyday for sustained and continued learning," Hangen said. "This has to happen for 7 hours, every day no matter else is going on in the home. Baby crying: you still have class; sibling frustrated in their own class: you still have class; family member ill: you still have class. From teacher to student, there is a lot to juggle. Not an easy task for either party."

Overcoming obstacles

Judge remote learning for what it is, said PPS Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat — the best of bad options to execute for the safety of students and staff during a pandemic. It is also temporary. The district brought kindergarten and first-grade students back to school this week and will bring special education students and grades 2-4 students back by the end of the month. The hope is that all grades will be on a partial in-school schedule by the beginning of the second semester.

"For our entire district to be close to 90% attendance across an entire month of at-home learning is great news and a testament to the hard work of our staff across the district. I am proud that 87% of students have been in attendance, despite a global pandemic that continues to negatively affect families medically and economically, particularly those families of socioeconomic backgrounds that are disproportionately affected," Desmoulin-Kherat said.

Holloway, who tracks the attendance trends of Manual freshmen, said remote learning cannot be judged against 100% attendance. No school has that and attendance is an issue in Peoria schools even during normal times.

"If we can’t get them engaged, there’s not much else we can do," Holloway said. "But if we’re at around 85-86% attendance? If you tell me we can get 8.5 kids out of 10 actively engaged in their school work, I’ll take that."

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.