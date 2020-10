TOULON – A rural Toulon man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle rollover accident southeast of town, authorities said.

Craig D. Reed, 62, was pronounced dead at 8:37 p.m. at the scene of the accident at Wallace Highway and County Road 450N, according to a news release from Stark County Sheriff and Coroner Steve Sloan.

The vehicle flipped several times, and Reed was ejected, the release said.

The accident remains under investigation, and an autopsy will be performed.