Sunday

Oct 11, 2020 at 2:40 PM


MARRIAGES


Tazewell County


* John Butterfield, 48; Michele Henderson, 46; both East Peoria.


* Thomas Campbell, 33; Lindsey Meyer, 29; both Manito.


* Michael Chadwick, 38; Mary Mayhoff, 37; both Morton.


* Jonathan Cook, 39, Cuba; Amanda Widger, 40, Morton.


* Seth Davis, 33; Cara Sapp, 28; both Green Valley.


* Brandon Emmons, 32; Sierra Kindred, 28; both Manito.


* John Everly, 39; Tyne Handegan, 35; both Pekin.


* Devon Ferko, 31; Ashley Champion, 29; both Bloomington.


* Brandon Fraser, 34; Kaitlyn Perry, 32; both West Peoria.


* Jeremy Harley, 27; Megan Holmes, 28; both Pekin.


* Thomas Hobbs, 77; Kimberly Hammer, 52; both Pekin.


* Jeffrey Jackson, 59, Peoria; Deanna Fischer, 58, Washington.


* Jardin James, 32; Olivia Williams, 27; both Eureka.


* Garret Kesselmayer, 22; Shayla Watson, 22; both Pekin.


* Philip Kopko, 28; Emma Lipka, 28; both Bloomington.


* Colin Krawcyk, 52; Jennifer Long, 45; both Mackinaw.


* Paul Lee, 33, Chillicothe; Kaylynn Vignassi, 21, Peoria.


* Kai Pflederer, 30; Alecia Nafziger, 32; both Indianapolis, Ind.


* Philip Rajkowski, 40; Lindsey McDannald, 30; both East Peoria.


* Michael Rodcay, 52; Gina Dall, 51; both Washington.


* Ashley Schuchmann, 31; Paige Minter, 34; both Lombard.


* Gregory Scott, 59; Sheryl Baltzer, 56; both Pekin.


* Anthony Suits, 29; Katie Dehmlow, 34; both Tremont.


* Jay Switzer, 34; Marcia Schilling, 29; both Manito.


* Rhett Williams, 27; Arianna Haines, 25; both Tremont.


Woodford County


* James Aman, 26; Kailyn Clark, 25; both Washburn.


* Joseph Barrow, 25; Elli Kaufman, 25; both Metamora.


* Richard Ellis, 23; Erica Phillips, 25; both Metamora.


* Kevin Janssen, 64; Mary Aeschleman, 62, Roanoke.


* Tate Lewis, 24; Izabella Carroll, 23; both El Paso.


* Cole Munge, 35; Rebekah Simmons, 37; both Morton.


* Johnathon Stephens, 34, Peoria; Karis Elder, 29, Normal.


* Taylor Watson, 27; Shelby Miller, 26; both East Peoria.


* Bryce Wieland, 27, Goodfield; Miranda Stahl, 24, Eureka.


DIVORCES


Woodford County


* Simpson, Robin and Timothy.