PEORIA — Members of the Peoria City Council will vote Tuesday to freeze district council members’ salaries — and those of the mayor, city clerk and treasurer — for the next four years.

The move isn’t unexpected as the city battles budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At-Large City Council member Beth Jensen said she’d oppose any increase regardless.

"I don’t believe we have had an increase in our salary since I got on the council seven years ago," she said.

The council must vote to set salaries for elected officials at least six months before a new term begins — in this case at the start of May 2021.

The measure would keep the salaries of the city clerk, treasurer, the mayor and all city council members the same for the next four years.

Council members now make $16,500, a rate that’s been frozen throughout the current term for both at-large and district council members. They also receive a $400 monthly vehicle allowance, and are eligible to receive health insurance through the city and to participate in the city’s pension plan through the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.

Incumbent Mayor Jim Ardis received 2% raises each of the last four years and will make $58,451 for the current year in office plus a $475 monthly vehicle allowance. His salary was raised substantially in the prior term, however. At the start of his third term in 2013, he was paid $37,800 annually.

Ardis has said that he intends to seek another term in office — it would be his fifth — and will be circulating petitions, but has not made a formal re-election announcement.

Five others — At-Large Councilwoman Rita Ali; pastor Chuck Brown; Caterpillar Inc. manager and urban farmer Andres "Andy" Diaz; activist and community organizer Chama St. Louis; and Peoria Area Food Bank supervisor Couri Thomas — have announced plans to seek the mayoral seat.

Beth Ball, the city clerk, who will make $118,778 this year and made $111,927 at the start of her term, said she was conscious of the city’s tight budget in coming years.

"I can only speak for my recommendation that took into consideration the current situation with the city’s budget and recovery time for the economy as a result of the COVID pandemic," she said.

The salary for the city treasurer would remain at $123,529 — the amount current Treasurer Patrick Nichting will make for the current year. He started his term making $116,404.

Patrick Urich, the city manager, said he surveyed regional cities and found almost all within the area were not increasing salaries of elected officials.

Council members, including the mayor, also automatically serve as members of the township board — technically a separate entity. In a separate part of Tuesday’s meeting, they’ll vote on a proposal to freeze their $3,000 salaries there.

That action would also freeze the salaries of the township clerk and collector — roles automatically filled by the city clerk and treasurer — at $8,000 apiece.

The salary of the township supervisor, currently Frank Abdnour, would remain at $96,628; and the township assessor, currently Max Schlafley, would be paid at a rate of $107,580. Each office is also up for election in April.