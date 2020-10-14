Will an asteroid hit Peoria? For continued news coverage, follow the bouncing ball.

Literally.

Maybe.

That’s the latest from the Weekly World News, the only publication with Election Day coverage firmly focused on Peoria. And asteroids.

We get no such attention from the mainstream media, which has been preoccupied with a car-size asteroid that NASA says has a 0.41% chance of slamming into the planet the day before the presidential election. NASA hasn’t specified Peoria as a possible impact point, though such a happenstance would at least save us one day’s agony of enduring endless TV ads carping about the Illinois Fair Tax.

But is there another asteroid looming? Weeks ago, this space pointed to an August story in WWN that screamed, "Asteroid to hit Earth on Election Day?! Scientists say it could hit Russia OR Peoria." I don’t know if that news prompted anyone to book a one-way trip out of town to anyplace but Moscow. But keep in mind that the WWN — which almost seriously touts itself as delivering "The World’s Only Reliable News" — also has run such recent dandies as "Alien Whales Off the Coast of San Francisco," "Paducah Pigman Spotted" and "Fly Spy: Putin Thrilled with Relaying of Information During Debate."

Anyway, the latest WWN update says Russia is out of the picture. Though the asteroid’s trajectory could veer away from earth by Election Day, right now it’s "making a beeline for Peoria."

To make that point, the WWN features a depiction of a flaming asteroid streaking near the Peoria skyline (yet, judging from the perspective, perhaps hurtling toward the East Peoria Walmart). The size of the asteroid seems unclear, according to WWN-quoted scientists, who apparently don’t know how to use a telescope. The projectile is said to be in size somewhere between a watermelon and the Statue of Liberty.

But don’t worry, Peoria. To take down the asteroid, Elon Musk is teaming with the fledgling U.S. Space Force. In fact, a Space Force captain is quoted as vowing, "Our mission. To save Peoria. ... We must preserve Rich Pryor’s birthplace!" Further, he pledges, "We must preserve the birthplace of the moldy cantaloupe that gave us penicillin!" (An early edition errantly mentioned a "moldy orange," which the WWN corrected after a heads-up from me. You’re welcome, Peoria historians.)

Then again, maybe their work isn’t needed. The WWN says the asteroid (in a first ever recorded in astronomy) might be made of rubber, so it could just bounce off Downtown.

"If I lived in Peoria, I wouldn’t worry," says an engineer on the project. " ... I would just have my cellphone ready to captures the biggest bounce in the history of the world."

Sounds like a solid plan — unless, of course, you’re fiddling with your phone as a rubber asteroid boinks you on the head.

To avoid such troubles, you can rely on this promise of never-before team coverage: "Weekly World News will have a reporter in Peoria on the 3rd (of November), joining award-winning journalists at Peoria Journal Star to witness the event."

So, rest easy, readers. On Election Day, you can set your sites on your polling place while we crack reporters keep an eye on the sky.

