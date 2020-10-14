The awards ceremony will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce will continue its tradition of celebrating outstanding area businesses and citizens by hosting its 23rd annual Business and Community Recognition Week Oct. 26-30.

"This is an important event as it gives businesses the opportunity to share their successes with the Pekin Area business community," said chamber Executive Director Amy McCoy. "Further, it provides a platform to celebrate outstanding employees and community servants. The year 2020 may not have given us much reason to celebrate, but we know our businesses and their associates have worked hard during the pandemic."

In addition to celebrating outstanding businesses and employees, Business and Community Recognition "is an opportunity to fete the area’s extraordinary citizens," said McCoy.

An extraordinary community member would be an employee or an individual that volunteers their time and talents to better our community," she added. "Our community is filled with wonderful people that love to serve others and make Pekin a better place - we are excited to celebrate those individuals."

Traditionally, Business and Recognition Week awards are distributed at an in-person luncheon, according to McCoy. This year’s awards will be delivered to each recipient and will be shared on social media and in the chamber’s newsletter. Each honoree will receive a certificate and a gift box from the chamber.

"The contents are a fun surprise for the recipients," McCoy said.

The chamber is accepting nominations until Friday. Online nomination forms are available at http://bit.ly/BCRW2020 and printable forms are available at lnkd.in/g7dXiJn. Paper nomination forms should be emailed to amy@pekinchamber.com or sent to the Chamber at 402 Court St., Pekin.