If a millionaire has 100 times the taxable income my wife and I have and pays the same tax rate, thus paying exponentially more in state income taxes than we pay, who can say that is not a "fair share?"

Who has the super intelligence to say that a "fair share" for one person is a 2 or 3% higher than for another?

The problem with Illinois' finances is, I believe, more related to corruption than tax rate. I am not so naive as to believe the proposed new system will solve the real problem.

Larry Tadie, Chillicothe