How does Jim Ardis grade his mayoral tenure?

In the wake of his announcement that he won’t seek reelection, I asked him to make a two-sided list: pluses and minuses of his 16 years of leading Peoria.

Ardis was not only a good sport in agreeing to the task, but he later chatted about many of his entries, good and bad. His direct involvement in each ranges from a little to a lot.

In the name of space and time, we didn’t get to all of them. But here are the highlights, many of them issues that Peorians will well remember — with smiles, frowns or otherwise.

PLUSES:

Tuesday night circus: Ardis spent six years as a member of the City Council, the first two under Bud Grieves and the rest under Dave Ransburg. During that time, both (especially Grieves) often were all-too ready to wrangle with councilors (especially the iconoclastic Gary Sandberg), with tempers and voices perpetually spiking.

Why? Maybe the businessmen-mayors weren’t used to getting guff from others. Maybe everyone around the horseshoe became enamored with grandstanding to the cameras of the newfangled cable broadcasts. Whatever the reasons, the meetings became a curious draw to at-home constituents.

"Grab a six pack and popcorn for the Tuesday night comedy show," Ardis recalls with a chuckle.

But when he became mayor, the zoo ended. Ardis reinstituted a sense of civility, in part to repair the council’s eroded reputation but also to reduce hostilities among councilors.

"I just wanted to make it more of a business decorum," Ardis says.

These days, the meetings are (perhaps sadly for reporters as well as curiosity-seekers) mostly devoid of spectacle and more focused on civic business.

Medical expansions: Ardis, even behind the scenes, sounds bullish on Peoria, in large part thanks to the high-profile, multi-pronged rise of OSF Healthcare. Granted, he now has a vested interest: In March, he was hired on as a strategic philanthropy officer for OSF HealthCare Foundation. But long before that, he saw the medical field as Peoria’s best bet for the future, especially after Caterpillar Inc. withdrew its plans to rebuild downtown.

"Selling earth-movers is cyclical," he says. "But people don’t stop getting sick when there’s a recession."

He points to a series of OSF projects that involve hundreds of millions of dollars of investment. Especially key was the $300 million Milestone Building, which includes the Children's Hospital of Illinois.

"Everyone thought OSF would put it way up on the north end of town," Ardis says. "But when they said they’d put it at the current campus, they were saying, ‘We’re committed to downtown.’"

Also vital is the $237 million Comprehensive Cancer Center coming to the main OSF campus.

"Everyone always says about a new project, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be big,’" Ardis says. "But in 10 years, the cancer center will rival Mayo (Clinic), I promise you that."

Meantime, he also highlights continued projects and plans at UnityPoint Health and the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria.

Peoria Promise: About 2008, Ardis borrowed the idea from Kalamazoo, Michigan: Under Peoria Promise, graduates of Peoria high schools could be assured for free tuition to Illinois Central College.

"Kalamazoo started with an endowment of 20 to 30 million dollars," Ardis says, laughing. "We started with 20 to 30 cents."

The program had to begin from scratch and — as it still does today — depend on private contributions. The annual budget is about $650,000, with very little overhead.

"Almost everything goes to the students," Ardis says.

The goals go beyond college access. The program aims to entice more public school students to graduate from high school, lure new families to Peoria, and attract new business and economic development to a city with an educated workforce.

Participation involves multiple factors, but students qualify if they live in Peoria for four years before applying and have earned a high school diploma in Peoria. About 260 students currently are attending community college through the program.

"It’s extremely important to keep it going forward," Ardis says. " … Education doesn’t get talked about enough in this country."

Marriott Pere Marquette: Ardis acknowledges that some Peorians might flinch at seeing this development in the "plus" category. After all, the Gary Matthews project was rife with delays, unrealized plans and fraud allegations, along with the loss of a $7 million taxpayer loan.

"I realize it’s a sore spot," Ardis says.

Still, the city’s other option — not assisting with the private effort — would have left downtown in a world of hurt, he says.

"If we hadn’t done it, you would’ve seen plywood on the windows or a cut-rate motel or something move in," he says.

Instead, and despite the project’s previous woes, the Peoria landmark remains poised for the future. Along with the Peoria Civic Center, to which the the hotel is connected via a walkway, the Pere remains part of a vital one-two draw for the city, once the coronavirus pandemic ends.

"When the economy comes back, it’s gonna have a huge impact on downtown," Ardis says.

Don't Shoot: Ardis has one regret with Don’t Shoot: taking the name from a book about anti-violence initiatives and theories.

"People say, ‘It doesn’t work, because people are still being shot,’" Ardis says. "It’s not like we can completely stop everybody from being shot."

Otherwise, he sees success in Don’t Shoot, a key focus of which involves law enforcement hosting serious sit-downs with gun offenders and threatening long-term federal prison terms if they don’t put down their weapons. Started in 2012, the program has seen some (but not constant) reductions in city crime.

More than that, though, Ardis says many program participants have stopped squeezing triggers. Further, the threat of such drastic prosecutions has dissuaded younger kids from pursuing gangs and crimes that no longer seem as glamorous or enticing.

"I think we’re having a lot of impact in kids not going down the road," he says.

Other successes listed by Ardis include the Warehouse District; the partnership between Advanced Medical Transport and the Peoria Fire Department; the "Build the Block" effort that led to the Peoria Riverfront Museum and the Caterpillar Inc. Visitors Center; the mayor’s Youth Corps Summer Jobs program; the ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system; the RLI expansion; the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex; and the Peoria Innovation Hub.

MINUSES:

Caterpillar HQ: No surprise here. As Ardis says, "I don’t think anyone would say that’s a positive."

We know this sad saga. In early 2015, CEO Doug Oberhelman announced the earth-moving giant not only would keep its headquarters in Peoria but spearhead a $1 billion revamp of downtown. But two years later, new CEO Jim Umpleby reneged on that promise, saying the global headquarters would move elsewhere, later determined to be Deerfield.

"It was a gut punch," Ardis says. " ... It was demoralizing."

Still, he notes that Caterpillar did not vanish from the area.

"To this day, we still have more people working (for Caterpillar) in central Illinois than anyplace else in Caterpillar’s footprint," he says. "Caterpillar is still important to this community."

Uni-gov: The idea seems simple to Ardis: reduce duplication of services, and thus taxpayer expense, by blending some city and county departments.

"It’s not hard," he says.

In 2010, the idea was to start with law enforcement: merging the Peoria Police Department and Peoria County Sheriff’s Office. But political and territorial barriers popped up quickly. Plus, there were pragmatic concerns, such as how to equalize pay when city officers make more than county deputies; cutting the former wouldn’t fly while raising the latter would be expensive.

In the end, the uni-gov idea got scrapped.

"The decision had a hard time getting off the ground," Ardis says. "But I think it’s an area we’ll have to address at some time."

Passenger rail: A couple of years into office, Ardis wanted to get Peoria reconnected to rail service. At one point, the city even consulted Ray LaHood, then head of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

But building a new line to Chicago would cost $1 million a mile. And a setting up a railway to Normal — to plug into a bullet train from Chicago to St. Louis — faltered amid Amtrak’s continued funding woes.

"Outside the East Coast, I don’t think Amtrak makes any money," Ardis says.

So, Peoria, once a major rail hub, remains devoid of passenger service.

Other minuses listed by Ardis: the council’s inability to approve a public referendum to return to 10 districts, as well as continued state mandates not addressed in Springfield.

