PEORIA – Only twice in the past 35 years or so have candidates been able to run for Peoria mayor without facing an incumbent.

Aside from when Jim Maloof retired in 1997 and when his successor Lowell "Bud" Grieves called it quits after a single term, there’s always been someone fighting to keep the gavel.

So the news Wednesday that Jim Ardis would not seek a record fifth consecutive term represents a sea of change in the River City’s political landscape, and may bring more candidates into an already crowded field.

Prior to Ardis’ announcement, five people had said they’d challenge him. The field will likely continue to grow in the next five weeks until nominating petitions are due, according to experts on both sides of the political spectrum.

Though it's a nonpartisan contest — nobody runs as a Republican or Democrat — the five declared candidates are generally considered to range from left-leaning to center-leaning. Local insiders say the field for the position, which pays $58,451 per year, is likely to attract more right-of-center candidates sooner rather than later.

"I’m sure that there will be at least one and probably more than one that steps into that lane," said Circuit Judge Steve Kouri, who served on the council more than 20 years ago and unsuccessfully ran in the wide field to succeed Maloof in 1997. "I think that the right candidate has plenty of time. A newcomer might be hard-pressed, though. Name recognition is always helpful."

State Sen. Dave Koehler, who served 20 years between the Peoria County Board and the City Council back in the 1980s and 1990s, agrees. He, too, ran in that 1997 contest.

"That’s plenty of time," he said of the five weeks before petitions can be first turned in. "The people that we will see get into the race, they will have been thinking about this for some time. This will not be a spur-of-the-moment thing.

"It is a daunting task for anyone to run against a long-term incumbent such as Jim Ardis," Koehler added, explaining the lack of candidates on the other end of the spectrum.

Ardis had a well-stocked campaign war chest, with more than $63,000 on hand at the end of September, according to state campaign records.

Mayoral races aren’t cheap. In a relatively quiet 2017 campaign, Ardis spent more than $37,000 and reported raising more than $90,000, campaign finance disclosures show. Opponent Couri Thomas spent and raised about $6,000.

In the heated 2005 race in which Ardis took on incumbent Mayor Dave Ransburg, a businessman, spending between the two neared $300,000.

Tom Bride, director of the countywide election commission, said the window to file petitions to run for office opens on Nov. 16 and closes a week later on Nov. 23. For mayor, a candidate must obtain 134 signatures of registered voters within the city — a number determined based on a percentage of turnout in the last citywide election.

Ryan Spain, a former councilman and current state representative, said it’s not hard, but the clock is ticking. But to him, the issue isn’t money or even getting an organization together, it’s basic support from the people who matter most — one’s family.

"I would always say the support and the assistance of your family and your close friends, your coworkers, your employer, church, whatever, is important," he said. "They need to be all in on this as well. It’s far too large to accomplish on your own."

But timing is also key right now, as the nation is in the midst of a heated political battle for the White House, capturing everyone’s time, attention and energy.

It’s a quick turnaround into a likely mayoral primary campaign from late November until Feb. 23, 2020, with the general election following on April 6. That’s a lot of effort to put into only a few months.

During that time, a candidate, Spain said, must be able to articulate their message not just to voters but to backers for financial help. Have a good plan and a good message and the backing will come, he said.

Koehler agreed.

"Because the process is a hard process, it makes it good for the citizens of Peoria. You don’t want someone who can’t measure up to the challenge. You have to be able to multitask on a number of different levels," he said. "You want someone who can actually handle all that and get it together and get it together fast."

And given the challenges Peoria faces, that will be important.

"I think the next mayor of Peoria will be challenged tremendously to lead the community through these unprecedented and difficult times, both due to the COVID pandemic and the lack of economic competitiveness in the state," Spain said. "That person will be have to be laser-focused on economic development."