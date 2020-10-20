Gabriel Trevino is taking his message down the road — way down the road.

Since early June, the West Peorian has been running 10 miles a day, all the while toting a sign urging, "ALWAYS BE KIND. END RACISM." Friday, he’ll take his feet and the sign 70 miles to the State Capitol in Springfield.

"It’s just an awareness thing," the 43-year-old says. "It’s just kind of what I’ve been doing already."

Trevino, who is half-Hispanic and half-white, has endured racist epithets since childhood. After the George Floyd killing, the long-distance runner decided to take a message to the street – thus the "end racism" part of the sign.

But he also added "always be kind," a motto of Keegan’s Krew Anti-Bullying Campaign, which he has long supported. The group was started by the mother of Keegan Beal, once a classmate of one of Trevino’s children, who took his life at age 11 after years of bullying.

Each morning, Trevino’s trek takes about 90 minutes, from West Peoria through Central Peoria and back again. After a story about him ran here, New Balance sent him some new pairs of shoes to help his runs.

Trevino, who has participated in races as long as 150 miles, figured that a jaunt to Springfield would help share his messages outside Peoria. He plans to carry his familiar sign and wear a Black Lives Matter t-shirt.

"I just thought it was a good time to make a statement," he says.

Trevino plans to depart West Peoria at 3 p.m. Friday and arrive at the Capitol about 1 p.m Saturday, with the biggest stretch of the journey following Illinois Route 29. Via bus, Keegan’s Krew will follow him to help with water and any needed supplies, plus post updates on Facebook and celebrate his arrival in Springfield.

"It’ll be fun," he says.

Merchandise supporting Keegan’s Krew, including a t-shirt featuring Gabe Trevino and his sign, can be found at acheept.com/product-category/keegans-krew/

Phil Luciano is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.