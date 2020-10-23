LACON — A LaRose woman avoided prison Wednesday on a felony child endangerment charge stemming from the drowning of her 18-month-old son after she left him in a bathtub with his three-year-old sister.

Samanthia Kopatch, 34, was sentenced in Marshall County Circuit Court to two years’ probation and a $1,000 fine after a hearing at which the county prosecutor argued for five years in prison "at a minimum."

Kopatch pleaded guilty in July to endangering the life of a child in the incident on April 23, 2019. She said that she left the bathroom to get Hunter’s pajamas and returned to find him unresponsive.

It wasn’t clear how long she was gone from the room, but "it was long enough for him to drown," observed State’s Attorney Paul Bauer.

Kopatch performed CPR until an ambulance arrived, and the child was in the hospital for a week before life support was discontinued and his organs were donated. Crying as they did so, Kopatch and an older sister read lengthy statements recounting the experience and aftermath and emphasizing the grief that she and family members had suffered.

"I’ve had to endure a lot, an awful lot, since that dreadful day," Kopatch told Circuit Judge Bruce Fehrenbacher. "There’s not any punishment that is worse than what I have to go through every day."

Kopatch and her sister repeatedly referred to Hunter’s death as "a tragic accident," and Bauer said that description was indeed accurate. But in seeking at least half of the 10-year maximum sentence, the prosecutor stressed her responsibility for it.

"This is a tragic accident. However, it was all caused by the neglect of Samanthia Kopatch," Bauer said. "I don’t think there’s any sentence that can be handed down other than a term of incarceration that can (ensure) this crime to be taken seriously."

Public defender Patrick Murphy disputed that. A single mother of three older children as well, Kopatch has no prior criminal history, has a strong family support system, and has complied with court orders and child welfare directives while the case was pending, he pointed out.

"I think she’s an excellent candidate for probation," Murphy said.

Fehrenbacher said he saw nothing to indicate risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. And a prison term was not likely to deter others because the nature of the offense was that it involved "gross negligence, recklessness, but was not intentional," he added.

"You’ve accepted responsibility, and you’ve accepted blame," he told Kopatch. "I don’t see any benefit to anyone, for purposes of the criminal justice system, that you would be sentenced to any time in jail or prison."

The other children are with relatives, and a separate juvenile proceeding will determine whether they can return to Kopatch’s home.

Gary L. Smith can be reached at (800) 516-0389 or glsmith@mtco.com. Follow him on Twitter @Glsmithx.