These transactions, recorded the week of Oct. 12, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

6518 N. Allen Road, Unit 73, Peoria: Emily J. West to Angelique McTyre, $78,000.

2105 W. Ayres Ave., West Peoria: Kirbie Holland to Nicole Klinge, $87,900.

5218 N. Ronald Road, Peoria: Schilling Real Properties LLC to Ramzi Elhouar, $88,000.

1513 W. Main St., Peoria: Tyler D. and Grace E. Tongate to John Tejada, $88,500.

3230 N. Missouri Ave., Peoria: Danice M. Maclin to Ronald P. Sr. and Donna R. Jamison, $93,500.

5115 N. Graceland Drive, Peoria: Nickolas J. Szmania to Keith Szmania, $94,000.

3801 W. Warwick Drive, Peoria: Erika H. Kisler to Ethan Burks and Tracie Coulter, $99,900.

128 Keller St., Bartonville: Brian Karl to Jazzemin Gordon, $99,900.

125 N. Fairway Drive, West Peoria: Jessica Sarff to Ann Mulligan, $100,000.

2230 E. Oak Terrace, Peoria: Sherolyn S. Tolliver to Richard Dorbeck, $100,000.

944 W. Trailcreek Drive, Peoria: David and Harriett Rostoff to Vicky Eggers, $110,000.

2920 W. Brookside Drive, Peoria: James R. Bell Jr. Ulonda K. Q-Bell to Phillip D. Dugan and Mayorie C. Rosas, $120,000.

4119 N. Chelsea Place, Peoria: Gregory A. Utsinger to Emily R. Dawson and John J. Salerno, $120,000.

2612 N. Woodhaven Drive, Peoria: Fannie Mae to Bryan Dykeman, $120,000.

2427 W. Cabana Court, Peoria: Michael E. Saurs to Michael and Rita Golden, $124,000.

6325 N. Kickapoo-Edwards Road, Edwards: Michael E. and Lisa L. Gilles to Renae S. Kerrigan, $131,500.

5022 N. Montclair Ave., Peoria Heights: John T. and Carol A. Stout to Christopher and Kimberly Harris, $132,500.

2027 W. Delray Drive, Peoria: Norma J. Rockow to Seth C. and Lindsay N. Cocquit, $137,500.

4748 S. Sir Lancelot Court, Mapleton: Barry F. and Ursula A. Irwin to Derek and Brittany Wolfe, $144,500.

1025 N. Glenwood Ave., Peoria: John and Anita Tuccillo to Adam Johnson and Emma James, $145,000.

13 Sandalwood Lane, Bartonville: Chad and Shannon M. Wiltz to Richard L. and Barbara Light, $145,000.

15807 N. Regency Park Place, Chillicothe: Aaron Graham to Michael Mason and Jocelyn L. Frey, $150,000.

6407 S. Navajo Drive, Peoria: Thomas A. and Roberta J. Filyaw to Rhonda J. Robbins, $158,000.

4710 N. Rosemead Drive, Peoria: Daniel and Ashley R. Monahan to Tracy Sandall, $162,000.

753 W. Wonderview Drive, Dunlap: M. David Olivera and Dawn Sleva Olivera to Todd P. and Amanda J. Cannon, $166,000.

3412 W. Mary Knoll Court, Peoria: Michael J. Wildey to Warrick and Courtney Coe, $170,000.

5421 N. Hedgerow Lane, Peoria: Judith A. Weisberg and Brian M. Bowen to Christopher Skierski, $175,000.

105 E. Hallock Hollow Road, Edelstein: Dale T. Jr. and Wendy Call to Daniel P. and Ashley R. Monahan, $190,000.

6312 N. Heather Oak Drive, Peoria: Gus N. and Athena A. Kontos to John and Hortencia Carlson, $194,000.

3221 N. Bigelow St., Peoria: Timothy J. and Angela H. Cassidy to Christopher M. and Amy M. Behm, $195,000.

10025 N. Brompton Court, Peoria: Anne Wolbeck to Kristofer M. and J. Lea P. Boulton, $198,000.

6830 N. White Fir Drive, Edwards: Ronald and Carolyn Guariglia and Jack Shepard to Emily West, $200,000.

1637 W. Devereux Drive, Peoria: Hector Munoz to Jacqueline L. Hogan, $214,000.

21219 W. Smithville Road, Trivoli: Marilyn Schultz to Kristine Percy, $230,000.

21907 N. Benedict St., Chillicothe: Jonathon I. and Stephanie M. Bergen to Jared and Catherine Lauber, $285,000.

7021 N. Buckeye Drive, Edwards: Stephen W. and Kelli A. Hurd to Robert and Jennifer Lucia, $330,000.

11422 N. Copper Creek Point, Dunlap: Jungwoong Park and Hyeseung Chung to Sandeep Thota and Manjari Uppu, $408,000.

2710 W. Quartz St., Dunlap: Lawrence E. and Natalie A. Clare to Brett D. Stein and Sarah J. Crouch, $434,500.

10430 N. Osage Court, Peoria: Todd C. and Susan M. Gwillim to David S. and Luciana M. Hoeft, $469,900.

11007 N. Hunters Trail Court, Dunlap: Curtis R. and Abby Humbles to Pallavben and Viren Patel, $485,000.

3100 & 3110 W. Lake Ave., Peoria: Maple Grove Properties LLC to Accord Properties LLC, $1,320,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

1872 Hickory St., Washington: Edward S. Winborn to Robert A. Quin, $90,000.

402 Insull St., Pekin: Joseph S. and Lynette A. Wolfe to Dillon J. and Kelsi L. Roy, $93,000.

2203 Fondulac Drive, East Peoria: Gwendolyn Reynolds to Katharine Troxell, $94,900.

201 N. School St., Minier: Linda J. Roberts to Dane S. Moriconi, $102,000.

209 S. Sixth Ave., Morton: John E. and Sharon K. Lynch to Jack W. Malahy, $107,500.

406 Hamilton St., Pekin: Kyle J. and Kasey Ranney to Donald Russell, $110,000.

115 S. Columbus St., North Pekin: Kurt T. and Marissa Ringenberg to Cameron W. Anderson, $114,000.

2259 Northridge Court, Washington: Matthew O. and Jodi R. Wasion to Caitlin E. Lewellyn, $114,900.

1312 N. Cummings Lane, Washington: Pattilynn Gardner to Doraine L.. Dewitte and Rick A. Scotti, $119,000.

7695 White Oak Lane, Delavan: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Timothy L. and Christina D. Burlingame, $119,000.

2228 Mar Vista Drive, Washington: Corey and Amanda Blank to Preston and Jessica M. Melvin, $121,250.

1513 Highwood Ave., Pekin: Nickolas J. and Angela Berry to Duane and Amanda D. Hays, $125,000.

1925 Cole St., East Peoria: Adam K. Wilken to Brandon S. and Lavender N. Able, $126,500.

311 Devonshire Road, Washington: Marie L. Little to Antonio M. Falcon, $127,000.

220 and 222 N. Main St., North Pekin: Jessica L. Shea to MacBean Properties LLC, $128,500.

601 S. High St., Washington: Lee E. and Rebecca J. Moore to Joshua and Robert Keck, $134,900.

630 N. Third Ave., Unit 1, Morton: Sandra K. Jeffries to David A. and Anne M. Fox, $135,000.

710 Prince St., Pekin: Phillis A. Dewitt and Craig Nelson to Christopher N.A. Dewitt, $140,000.

751 E. Monroe St., Morton: Reba Wilson to Stacy L. Osborne, $143,000.

221 Avondale Drive, East Peoria: Jonathan R. and Nicole M. Eggemeyer to Melissa Turney, $144,000.

527 E. Madison St., Morton: Douglas A. and Douglas B. Hanselman to Patricia Bonczkowski, $145,000.

212 N. Main St., Deer Creek: James E. Andrews to Toni Woerner, $145,000.

207 S. High St., Washington: Adam N. and Lisa N. Pitzer to Ariel E. Casper and Nathan W. Pribble Jr., $150,000.

2365 Locust Road, Delavan: Valentine and Nancy S. Springer to Wesley S. and Katelyn E. Springer, $153,000.

926 Birchwood Drive, Washington: Kevin and Anna Ebel to Amy Selburg, $155,500.

116 Glenview Ave., East Peoria: Luke and Rebecca Stickelmaier to Shane Hickam and Shelby Williams, $156,000.

407 Coventry Lane, Mackinaw: Tyler J. and Dominique E. Dietrich to Michael G. and Sabrina J. Lutz, $160,000.

622 Washington St., Pekin: Dennis R. and Laura J. Beckman to David M. Benjamin, $174,900.

2206 Crestview Drive, Pekin: Andrew and Melissa Joesting to Joseph and Lynette Wolfe, $179,000.

332 Park Ave., East Peoria: Julie A. Penn to Trent M. Graybill, $180,000.

2617 Springfield Road, East Peoria: Logan and April E. Harmon to Henry Marizetts, $185,000.

290 Fondulac Drive, East Peoria: Joel J. and Tracy M. Morris to Darrell M. Harrell and Reese Smith, $187,000.

414 Ridgecrest Drive, Washington: Dillon J. Kelly and Erin Miller to Terri A. Hatzenbuhler, $192,000.

1210 Kensington Drive, Washington: Jodi L. Brown to Bradley D. and Amanda J. Stewart, $220,000.

7041 Delavan Road, Delavan: Justin and Cynthia Wilmot to Brice Reining, $220,000.

8 Chrisendale Lane, Washington: Matthew R. and Nathan G. Poehlman and Tami L. Smull to Lynn and April Powell, $227,500.

1507 S. Missouri Ave., Morton: Sawgrass LLC to Nicholas Smith, $228,000.

1825 Valencia Place, Pekin: Bryan J. and Megan Steger to Nick and Angie Berry, $230,000.

122 Barrington Place, Morton: Steven R. and Diana Hayes to Eileen Harmon, $244,900.

1415 Mackenzie St., Washington: Patrick M. Welsh to Kandy L. Umdenstock, $245,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Kimberly D. Shear to Joel Morris, $245,000.

25857 Toboggan Ave., Hopedale: Steven M. and Mary E. Lieferman to Tony Slinker, $255,000.

1413 Aspen Drive, Washington: Beth A. Braughton and Michael J. Wiggleworth to Cartus Financial Corp., $266,000.

1413 Aspen Drive, Washington: Cartus Financial Corp. to David E. and Mary E. Breeden, $266,000.

1701 Coyote Crossing, Washington: Bradley D. and Amanda J. Stewart to Rickey Jr. and Katie Mathis, $281,000.

1218 Wheatfield Drive, Morton: Lamont E. Sheridan and Jami L. Dechaney Sheridan to Joshua and Devon White, $325,000.

722 S. Cummings Lane, Washington: Robert T. and Mary J. Stickelmaier to Justin P. and Ruth Cody, $335,000.

506 Lincoln St., Mackinaw: Micah D. and Suzanne J. Manningham to Joshua T. and Nicole G. Bolliger, $335,000.

312 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morton: Joseph R. and Stefanie N. Manley to Jason Rzeszutko, $337,000.

411 Old Towne Court, Groveland: Eileen Harmon to Terry R. and Patricia A. Poertner, $360,000.

400 N. Rhode Island Ave., Morton: James R. and Paula J. Munns to Scott A. and Jessica L. Belsly, $397,500.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Lot 9 and Lot 10, Block 13, Kipp and Davison's Addition, Original Town, Minonk: Roger and Barbara Petri to Phillip M. and Vicki Jones, $125,000.

210 Jo Ave., Germantown Hills: Angela K. Oltman to Peter and Anamaria Ly, $139,900.

Lot 1, Carolyn Addition, Minonk: Anthony C. and Diana L. Ladd to Ian and Taylor Shoop, $143,000.

Vacant land, Townhall Road, Metamora: Arthur E. Jr. and Linda M. Johnson to Daniel R. and Kathryn L. Griffin, $165,000.

502 S. Hilldale Ave., Eureka: Jamie J. and Brenda J. Marvin to Craig D. and Jill J. Hibbard, $190,000.

1201 Sunset Drive, East Peoria: Susan M. Koeppel to Annette M. McMorrow and David E. West, $215,000.

1009 Belsly Way, Metamora: Kenny and Holly K. Walker to Adam and Lisa Pitzer, $215,500.

Lot 1 and part of Lot 2, Goodfield Business Park Phase One, Woodford County: IPI Company to DGOGGoodfieldil07152020 LLC, $216,500.

106 Seth Court, Germantown Hills: Angela Gray to Terence W. and Rebecca J. Girdzus, $229,900.

1417 Stephanie Lane, Metamora: Robert F. and Jennifer K. Elwell to Nicholas R. and Sondra K. Winter, $347,900.

730 Santa Fe Trail, Metamora: Glenn A. and Susan Lister to Kenneth P. and Holly Walker, $348,000.

Lot 3-R, Carolyn Development, Woodford County: Rick and Linda Ufring to Jonathon D. and Keri L. Carls, $360,000.

Part of Block 13 and part of Block 14, Tyler's Addition, Original Town, El Paso: Bryan J. and Whitney L. Clark to Jared W. and Lindsay C. Johnson, $370,000.