LACON – More than a year after Gary Berchtold of Edelstein was arrested for allegedly murdering Tiffini Marie Murphy and burning her body, Marshall County authorities have not yet received positive identification of the former Peoria County woman as the victim whose remains were found at that time, the prosecutor said last week.

The process of DNA testing at a specialized lab in Texas was initially delayed partly because of the pandemic that has upended countless plans and schedules in the criminal court system and elsewhere, authorities have said.

And more recently, the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth has reported having trouble extracting DNA from the burned remains, State’s Attorney Paul Bauer said at the latest hearing in the case.

"There was no DNA available in the first test. They weren’t able to collect any (because of heat damage)," Bauer told Circuit Judge Bruce Fehrenbacher.

"They’re now trying a second time (with a different bone)," Bauer added.

Berchtold, 40, is accused of shooting the 38-year-old Murphy to death and burning her body at his home near the unincorporated community of Lawn Ridge on or about Aug. 31, 2018, and then dumping the remains at a remote spot in neighboring Peoria County. He faces charges of first-degree murder, dismemberment of a human body, and concealment of a homicidal death, and could face life in prison without parole.

Berchtold was arrested in Aug. 2019 after an informant tipped off police and Berchtold himself confirmed the shooting, burning, and dumping, police have said. The remains were sent to the Texas lab after investigators in Peoria could confirm only that the remains were human.

Bauer said he hopes to have further results in time for a Nov. 4 hearing. That hearing will also include a motion for reduction of Berchtold’s $1 million bond, which would require him to post $100,000 in cash.

The gist of the motion is that Berchtold has been in custody for more than a year with no trial date now scheduled, and that he should be released pending DNA results and the setting of a trial date, said public defender Patrick Murphy.

A previous trial date was vacated at Bauer’s request on the grounds that it would not be possible to select a jury and conduct a trial safely under conditions required by the COVID-19 pandemic. No jury trials will be scheduled in Marshall County until that changes, Fehrenbacher reiterated at the hearing.

"We’re still under emergency orders in this state," the judge said.

Gary L. Smith