PEORIA — The reopening of the Murray Baker Bridge next week will not only alleviate some traffic congestion but also offer Peoria commuters some new things to look at.

After seven months and $42 million, the bridge has a new roadway, new cameras, a new signaling system, repairs to the structure itself and yes — more than 500 new LED lights that should make the evening commute this winter a bit brighter

Ava Strough, the resident engineer on the project, said there are now three kinds of lights on the bridge. There are about 33 roadway lights that will light up the deck where cars and trucks are. They are pure white and replace the older orangish-yellowish lights.

That’s not the fun part, though.

There are eight large navigational lights that aim down from the bridge’s supports into the water. They can be turned to green or red to allow barge or other river traffic to flow through.

And the rest of the lights are on the bridge itself. Some are just white but others can be green, red or blue.

The price tag for the lights was $7.2 million, with $5 million of those being for the decorative lights. The project was funded by the state’s capital budget, Strough said.

The eastbound on ramp from Downtown Peoria onto the bridge will also feature stop lights that will regulate the flow of traffic so that there shouldn’t be any issues with merging onto the bridge.

While new to the Peoria area, the monitors are used in the Chicago area and are recommended by the federal government as an additional safety device, said Paul Wappel, an IDOT spokesman.

The traffic signals will be green for about two seconds and then red for about four seconds Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. That was seen, he said, as the busiest time and thus, the time when congestion could most occur.

The cameras have the ability to be adjusted but officials have said they want people to get used to the signals before they start to change the intervals. There are cameras watching the intersection and traffic, but Wappel said they are not cameras designed to nab those who run the light.

However, he did caution that running these stop lights is the same as running a stop light anywhere else in the city or state and could result in a citation.