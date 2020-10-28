PEORIA - It has been a year of bewilderment and uncertainty for the students at Charter Oak Primary School in Peoria, and for students everywhere.

But on Monday, the first day of in-school learning for children in grades 2-4 in Peoria Public Schools, the 15 or so students who had Mr. Andy Berg for their third grade teacher last school year were welcomed back to normalcy by a familiar figure.

Their fourth grade teacher, Mr. Andy Berg.

"I can't wait to get back in front of my students in person on Monday! I haven't seen them in person since March," Berg said late last week, preparing, finally, for the return of in-school learning. "Teaching distance learning is fine, but there is nothing like seeing the kids and supporting them in person. I miss just talking with them and having classroom and personal discussions about anything from fractions to learning about a new pet that they just bought over the weekend."

Charter Oak is home this year to a pilot program that could help blunt some of the edges off the gap in learning caused by COVID-19 and the shutdown of schools. It’s called "looping," the practice of putting students in front of the same grade school teacher for more than one year.

At Charter Oak, the two classrooms of last year’s first graders have the same teacher for second grade. The two classrooms of last year’s third graders have the same teacher of fourth grade.

"It just makes a lot of sense," said Charter Oak Principal Kathy Rodriguez. "The teacher-student relationships have been built, routines and practices have been established, and teachers know exactly where individual students were left off with their learning."

Erin Christian, the mother of two Charter Oak students, couldn’t believe her family’s good fortune.

"No one asked for it and no one saw it coming. We had no clue it was even a possibility," said Christian whose son Kip is in Berg’s class and whose daughter Reese is a second grader. "We felt like we hit the jackpot."

The benefit to her son is to have a teacher already knowledgeable about how to push her high achiever. For her daughter, who tends to be a worrier, it is a source of comfort in an uncomfortable year.

"It is great for both of them to have the same teacher," Christian said. "But not necessarily for the same reasons."

Looping is not a major educational trend that is sweeping the nation, but the concept is getting consideration in certain corners. One study showed a slight uptick in standarized test scores in students in their second year with the same teacher.

In the abstract of a study published in 2018 in "Economics of Education Review" researchers found "new empirical evidence that increased student-teacher familiarity improves academic achievement in elementary school. Drawing on rich statewide administrative data, we observe small but significant test score gains for students assigned to the same teacher for a second time in a higher grade."

Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat was aware of the practice. She thought this would be a good year to give it a spin.

"As we continue to explore innovative ways to augment and accelerate learning, knowing there was significant learning loss during shelter in place, we will continue to explore innovative educational methods to best serve our students," Desmoulin-Kherat said in a written response to written questions. "Several schools were considered for the looping pilot. Charter Oak was a school that was interested and agreed to put it in place for this school year."

The district is slowly returning to all in-school learning. Monday was the first day of in-school practice for the looping concept at Charter Oak and the first day of in-school learning for all students in grades 2-4 in the district. Kindergarten and first grade students returned to an alternating schedule of in-school and remote learning earlier this month; middle schoolers return in early November and high school students at the beginning of January.

There are downsides to looping. Not every student gets along well with every teacher. For some, a change in teachers can be a welcome and necessary fresh start, Rodriguez said. It can also be a scheduling challenge for teachers who are experienced and confident in teaching one grade of students, and less so with the next grade up. Teachers must learn a whole new curricula.

"Change can be hard," Rodriguez said. "But the feedback among parents and staff so far has been very positive. If there are individual cases where a family feels strongly about not staying with the same teacher for a second year, we will sit down and work it out."

On the first day back in the classroom, Berg was already prepared with an answer to a common student concern.

"When students say they didn't learn that last year I can say, ’Oh yes you did, because I taught it to you,’" he said.

Most of all he was excited to return to a classroom with actual students in it after being physically away from them since all district buildings were closed on March 17.

"I feel this is a great way to help me grow and expand my expertise as an educator. I love that I will get to see familiar faces on Monday and can't wait to engage the students in a wonderful fourth grade experience," Berg said. "I am not a fan of change, but so far I can see the many benefits of looping students and hope to help them become confident, productive, and compassionate members of society that are ready to set the world on fire."

