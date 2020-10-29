Thursday

Oct 29, 2020 at 3:45 PM


MARRIAGES


Tazewell County


* Donovan Benson, 24; Katie Wolfe, 23; both Peoria.


* Bryce Craig, 29; Allyssa Pohlson, 25; both Washington.


* Luke Davault, 25; Violeta Nicolas, 26; both East Peoria.


* Delbert Dehne, 60; Amy Punke, 50; both East Peoria.


* Mark Hopping, 50; Kelly Contant, 51; both Deer Creek.


* Jeffrey Howard, 54; Nora Dunlap, 52; both Manito.


* Michael White, 41, Washburn; Melissa Deppert, 37, Tremont.


* Jacob Willey, 23; Rhyann Locke, 23; both North Aurora.


* Dennis Wilson, 68; Rosemary Berdini, 70; both Pekin.


Woodford County


* Thomas Graves, 27; Sadie Sears, 29; both Depoe Bay, Ore.


* Jon Hohulin, 22, Goodfield; Abigail Moser, 24, Morton.


* Andrew King, 25; Rylie Hunt, 23; both Bozeman, Mont.


* Ryan Moss, 37; Sherin Bachtold, 37; both El Paso.


* Matthew Runyan, 38; Jacey Wells, 26; both Germantown Hills.


* Joshua Scarbeary, 27, Roanoke; Elizabeth Breitbarth, 29, Metamora.


* Roger Tate, 64; Mary Smith, 61; both Eureka.


* William Turner Jr., 30; Sara Weatherhead, 29; both Pekin.


DIVORCES


Woodford County


* Bean, Michelle and William.


* May, Diane and Michael.


* Pfister, Mollie and Kyle.