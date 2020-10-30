CREVE COEUR — Nine firearms were stolen during a business break-in that ended with a police chase by car and on foot.

About 2 a.m. Thursday, an object was hurled through the glass front door of Thompson’s Trading Post, 201 N. Main St., according to the Creve Coeur Police Department. A witness saw "several males" enter the business through the door, then exit minutes later, police said.

They ran to a waiting vehicle, which the witness followed while calling 911. As Creve Coeur officers responded to the scene, East Peoria officers spotted the vehicle near Main and Washington streets in East Peoria. Police tried to stop the vehicle, which fled north on Springfield Road before the driver lost control near Field Grove Road.

There, East Peoria police arrested the driver, police said. As the passengers dashed away, officers pursued on foot, assisted by a K-9 unit with the Peoria Police Department. They were not immediately caught.

The 21-year-old driver was taken to the Tazewell County Jail, where she was booked on a charge of burglary. Investigators are seeking "several other subjects" who ran from the getaway car, police said. Four of the stolen firearms were recovered near the car, police said.

The case has been forwarded to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which will be the lead agency in the investigation.

Meanwhile, police believe the Creve Coeur thieves earlier had burglarized a car dealership in Pekin. That case is under investigation.