BAYVIEW GARDENS — A Peoria man was killed last week when a semitrailer truck struck him on a road in Woodford County, according to authorities.

Gary S. Johnson, 51, was pronounced dead about 7:30 p.m. Friday at the scene of the accident, on Illinois Route 26 between Bayview Gardens and Spring Bay.

According to Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman, Johnson and friends were driving go-karts in the area when his go-kart malfunctioned.

Johnson apparently was on the Route 26 pavement north of Eichhorn Road when the northbound truck hit him. He was attempting to repair the go-kart, Ruestman said Monday.

The accident happened about 5:45 p.m., according to Illinois State Police. No injury status was provided for the truck driver, a 63-year-old man from Peru.

An autopsy performed Sunday revealed Johnson sustained multiple blunt-force injuries.

Ruestman said his office has not been able to contact Johnson’s family. Relatives were asked to call (309) 467-2375.