PEORIA — By noon Monday, it almost wasn’t early voting anymore.

"I didn’t really have any strong reason for voting early," said Anna Heiar of Peoria, who read a book as she stood in a line Monday that encircled the parking lot at the Peoria County Election Commission Office, at 4422 Brandywine Drive in Peoria. "Wasn’t COVID or anything; mostly because I had school on Tuesday."

Matching numbers being recorded across the country, Peoria and Tazewell counties had surpassed record early voting turnouts on the last day before Election Day on Tuesday. By the start of the day Monday, 52,581 people had already voted in Peoria County. That’s 44.8% of the electorate. Just shy of 28,600 early votes and mail-in ballots were cast in the 2016 presidential race.

In Tazewell County, the previous high participation for early voting was 4,718 votes cast in the 2016 presidential election. By Monday morning, 17,045 people had voted.

In Peoria County, vote-by-mail totals were up about 400% over four years ago. With more coming in on Monday and Tuesday, the number stood at 27,295 before the close of the day on Monday. In Tazewell County there were 13,500 votes cast by mail Monday, with several thousand more in the process, according to County Clerk John Ackerman. The previous high was 2,800 in 2016.

Summer Pappan came prepared to wait with a folding chair, a cold drink and an abundance of patience. She said she preferred to vote the day before Election Day to spare her 7-year-old daughter any potential ugliness or conflict among voters at the polls on Tuesday. Her presidential preference was not a secret.

"Trump 2020, four more years, God bless America," she said.

Bradley University student Michael Young won best lunch hour voting costume, hands down. He wore a sport coat that was half red and white stripes, half white stars on a field of blue. He could have been hoisted on the flag pole outside. He wasn’t even there to vote.

"I came with friends who came to vote," said Young, who voted with an absentee ballot in his hometown in northern Illinois.

It didn’t stop him from rendering a political opinion.

"I wanted to vote on some of the Illinois races, but did not think I was going to vote for president. Seemed like it was picking the better of two evils," he said.

But he changed his mind.

"I voted for president," he said. "That’s about all I’ll say about that."

Peoria Election Commission executive director Tom Bride appeared unruffled Monday by the commotion that swirled around him.

"The last day of early voting is always busy," he said.

There was a short pause as he thought some more.

"Well, maybe not this busy," he said.

