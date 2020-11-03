A proposal to bring a graduated income tax to Illinois was falling short in preliminary returns Tuesday.

With nearly 41% of precincts reporting, the amendment has 51% "no" votes to 49% "yes."

If those trends continue, the amendment will fail under either of the two methods it could be added to the state Constitution.

If the amendment fails, it would be a major setback for Gov. JB Pritzker who has made approval of the amendment a cornerstone of his administration. The amendment was a major part of Pritzker’s agenda as he campaigned for governor. He pushed to have lawmakers approve placing it on the ballot a full year before the election.

Pritzker also put significant amounts of his own fortune behind the effort in a campaign that was described as a battle of billionaires. Illinois’ richest man, Ken Griffin, contributed significant amounts of his own money to the campaign to defeat the amendment.

Voters were asked if the state should change from a flat tax system to one where different rates are charged at different income levels. The amendment could be approved in one of two ways. It will be approved if 60% of those voting on the amendment vote "yes." It could also be approved if the amendment gets the approval of a majority of people voting in the election.

The proposed amendment would scrap the state’s flat income tax system where everyone pays the same rate regardless of income level.

In its place the state would have a graduated income tax system in which different tax rates would be applied to different income levels. The higher a person’s income, the higher the tax rate that person would pay. It is the system used by the federal government and most of the states that have a state income tax.

Lawmakers approved tax rates that will be applied if the amendment is approved. Proponents said those rates would result in 97% of taxpayers paying the same or less than they do now. Only those making more than $250,000 would see a tax increase.

The new tax rates are estimated to raise an additional $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion for the state. Proponents said that it is revenue badly needed for the state to cope with its ongoing financial problems, including pension debt and a large bill backlog.

Proponents called the graduated income tax the "Fair Tax" because they said it would force millionaires and billionaires to pay their "fair share" of state taxes.

Opponents largely ignored that argument and played to voter cynicism about state government. They conducted an expansive campaign in which they said graduated rates will make it easier for lawmakers to raise income taxes on all income levels in the future, particularly the middle class, despite a study that showed lawmakers reluctant to raise income taxes regardless of the system their states used.

Opponents also raised the specter of Illinois beginning to tax retirement income which is currently exempt from state income taxes. Ads said the amendment would give lawmakers "new power" to tax retirement income even though they already have that power.