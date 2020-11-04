Gov. JB Pritzker said Wednesday that "deep and painful cuts" are coming to the Illinois budget now that his plan to bring a graduated income tax to the state has failed.

Pritzker said he will be meeting with legislative leaders in the coming days to work out a plan moving forward.

"We have to move expeditiously, no doubt," Pritzker said when asked if budget or revenue changes could be debated during the upcoming veto session.

As of now, the veto session is scheduled to start Nov. 17.

Supporters of the graduated income tax amendment conceded defeat Wednesday as it became obvious there weren’t enough votes left to count to put the measure over the top. With 98% of precincts reporting, "no" was getting 55% of the vote and "yes" was only getting 45%. There was a gap of 500,000 votes between the two.

Pritzker and other supporters said the graduated income tax would result in 97% of taxpayers paying less than they do now. Opponents, though, said the change would make it easier to raise income taxes in the future and that it could open the door to taxing retirement income. They turned the measure into a referendum on whether state officials can be trusted.

The tax would have raised an estimated $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion for the state, money Pritzker and Democratic legislators said was badly needed.

"Illinois’ fiscal problems haven’t gone away," Pritzker said. "We now sit at a crossroads. Our state finances still require fundamental, structural change. In the coming days I will be talking to the leaders in the General Assembly about a path forward."

Pritzker has all along said there were three ways for the state to get its finances in order: cuts on the order of 15%, an income tax hike that could be as large as a 20% increase or adoption of the graduated tax.

"There will be cuts and they will be painful," Pritzker said. "The worst thing is the same billionaires who lied to you about the fair tax are more than happy to hurt our public schools, shake the foundation of our cities and diminish our state, maybe because they think it won’t hurt them."

However, organizations opposed to the graduated tax said it was the amendment that would hurt the state.

"Yesterday, millions of small business owners, retirees, family farmers and middle-class families stood together and resoundingly said no to another massive tax increase in Illinois," said the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment in a statement. "If given new powers, the Springfield politicians would be coming for middle-class families next. Our message was built around one central theme: trust. At the end of the day, the voters knew we simply could not entrust the Springfield politicians with another blank check."

Pritzker said that’s not true.

"I don’t want to do that at all. I was fighting to lower taxes," he said. "Despite the lies that the folks on the other side, the billionaires and the special interests, told people, the fact is I want to lower taxes on the middle class."

Asked if voter dislike for House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, hurt the amendment, Pritzker said, "I think there’s enormous distrust in government all the way around.

"There’s no doubt we need ethics reform. I’ve been fighting for that," he said.

Pritzker didn’t directly answer a question about whether the amendment’s failure could jeopardize efforts to fully fund the revised school aid formula that is directing more money to poorer schools. Fully implementing the formula depends on the state steadily increasing funding for it over a 10-year period.

Pritzker said the state will have to act to avoid having its bonds reduced to junk status. The state’s credit rating is just above junk status and ratings agencies indicated the failure of the amendment could trigger a review of the rating.

"We’re going to do what it takes here to balance our budget and to begin the journey of fixing the structural problems of the state," Pritzker said. "There is a point at which without revenue some of those cuts will start to hit things that do affect working families. Do we really want to cut education funding in the state? I don’t think so. Do we really want to cut funding for mental health services or for the developmentally disabled? I don’t think so. Having said that, everything is on the table."

