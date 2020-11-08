BRADFORD — Kaden Thomas Wall, 13, of Bradford will be buried Monday following his death last week in a farming accident near Bradford.

A 10 a.m. graveside service will be held for Kaden at Osceola Grove Cemetery in rural Bradford, with pastor Jan Ringenburg officiating.

A memorial visitation was held Sunday at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home in Bradford.

On Tuesday, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office deputies were summoned about 1:30 p.m. to a farm near 14500 County Road 200 North, about four miles east of Bradford.

According to the sheriff’s office, the boy was pinned between farm equipment and a barn wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the accident were available Sunday upon calls to the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaden is survived by his parents, Troy and Angie, and five siblings — Kassie, Kendall, Kellen, Kinsley and Kennedy.

Also surviving are his grandparents, Gary and Connie Wall of Bradford and Pat and Pam Berlin of Bradford, and great-grandmothers Jean Kelly and Margeret Berlin, both of Kewanee.

Kaden was a student at Princeton Christian Academy.

According to his obituary, Kaden was a 4-H member who showed pigs at fairs and loved farming and basketball.

Memorials may be directed to the Stark County Century Clovers 4H Club, Princeton Christian Academy or a memorial fund at the State Bank of Toulon for his siblings.