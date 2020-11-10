PEORIA -- More than 11,000 Tri-County Area residents have been infected since the COVID-19 pandemic started in mid-March, local health officials said Tuesday.

Figures released Tuesday afternoon as part of the daily COVID-19 update showed 11,221 total cases reported. Each case, officials have said, represents a single person.

The number is about 3.2% of the total population of the Tri-County Area, which was estimated to be 349,441 in 2019.

Officials also reported four deaths on Tuesday, bringing the area’s total to 174 since March. Most of those deaths have come since September. The three counties had a combined 50 deaths on Sept. 1.

Two Peoria County men, one in his 70s and one in his 90s, both lived at Heritage Health in Chillicothe before they died due to complications from the virus. That facility has seen multiple deaths in recent weeks because of an outbreak there.

A Tazewell County woman in her 70s also died within the past 24 hours. She wasn’t listed as a resident of a long-term care facility, but her case was linked to "an outbreak at an event that was held outside Tazewell County." Details of what meant weren’t immediately available.

The fourth death was a man in his 80s who had underlying health conditions that could have contributed to his death. He was a resident of Heritage Health in Eureka.

For the two Peoria County deaths and the one Tazewell County death, it wasn’t clear if any of the three had underlying health issues.

The area saw an additional 327 people test positive for the virus within the past 24 hours. Of that number, 158 of them were Peoria County residents, 40 were from Woodford County and 129 were from Tazewell County.

The recovery rate as a function of the overall caseload continued to fall. Now just over 72% of all cases are listed as recovered. That's down from a high in the mid-80s roughly a month ago.

Hospitalizations stood at roughly the same, with 119 people in one of the area's four hospitals as opposed to Monday's total of 120. Tuesday's total had 32 people using the intensive care unit, while Monday's total had 34 people.

