PEORIA — Peoria police have arrested a man, already serving time in prison, in connection with a 2018 homicide, the department said Wednesday.

Lionel L. Harris, 28, was arrested in connection with the Nov. 19, 2018, death of Daryl Keller. He remains in the Illinois Department of Corrections until he will have to return to Peoria for a court appearance.

Peoria police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. that day in 2018 about a shooting at Sand Street and Percy Baker Jr. Avenue, formerly Third Street, according to Journal Star archives.

Keller was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, police said information gathered at the scene indicated a white vehicle fled the area towards MacArthur Highway.

At some point, detectives developed information that led them to Harris. He was interviewed and then arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

Harris is currently serving a seven-year sentence handed down in September 2019 for unlawfully possessing a weapon as a felon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to pursue information leading to the arrest of additional suspects wanted in connection with this case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (309) 673-9000.