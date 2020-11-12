PEORIA — While middle school students in Peoria Public Schools returned to the classroom part-time this week, the rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Peoria County remained at levels that canceled in-school learning three months ago.

And, as officials plan a retreat to all-remote learning for all grades in the first two weeks following the winter break, they defend the decision to reopen schools now based on the rates of illness within school buildings, not the county.

"Our plan is working, it is working well, " PPS Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat told the School Board at its meeting Monday. "While (COVID-19) cases are increasing nationally and statewide, we have not seen cases (in the schools) reflect this trend."

The students in grades 7 and 8 were the latest to return to in-school learning on a hybrid schedule that alternates days of classroom learning and remote learning. They arrive in classrooms when daily rates of positivity in Peoria County have been in the 8-12% range for weeks. Last summer, the district considered a rate of 5% to be the trigger to shut schools.

That trigger hasn’t changed. According to district officials, the school community is faring better than the Peoria County community as a whole.

"The number of positives in any given building is below 5%," said Josh Collins, the district’s transportation director who was tapped last spring to head the Return to School Committee. "At or exceeding that percentage is what we would look at as a worrisome trend that we would look at further mitigations and collaborate with the Health Department."

As the coronavirus began its spread last winter, Gov. JB Pritzker ordered schools across the state to close on March 17. Remote learning replaced in-school learning at the exact time that not going out to eat replaced going out to eat. There were dire warnings from the medical community, but no one had a perfect vision of the future of the pandemic. Too many factors would determine the rate of the spread.

All summer, more than 130 appointees of the PPS multi-committee Return to School group established detailed plans to safely reopen schools on Aug. 19, the scheduled first day of the 2020-2021 school year. On Aug. 10, with area positivity rates increasing to 5-6%, district officials switched course and planned to open the school year 10 days later with full-time remote learning.

Beginning with grades K-1, students started returning to the classroom part-time last month. The incremental return continued with middle school students returning on Monday and Tuesday. High school students are expected back in January.

So far, there have been no outbreaks of the illness in the district. The Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Health defines an outbreak at a school as five or more positives traced back to the same classroom over a 14-day time period. That would qualify as a hard trigger for a shutdown, officials said. Inadequate staffing, as Desmoulin-Kherat said at the meeting Monday, would be another.

"Luckily, we can say that we are not seeing the spread of COVID within our buildings," Collins said this week. "The places where we are seeing it spread is in the household setting where one family member gets it and from potential social situations during non-school hours."

For that reason, the district on Monday announced it would use the first two weeks following the winter break, Jan. 5-19, as a quarantine period. All grades will retreat to a remote learning mode to protect against the chance that some students and staff traveled outside the area during break gathered in crowds conducive to the spread of the coronavirus.

Collins said the district is walking the line between informing the community about COVID-19 cases in the district and protecting privacy rights of students and staff.

"We have been posting our metrics weekly to the district website under the Fall 2020 page and we will be revamping the presentation of those metrics to provide additional context for our stakeholders," he said.

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.