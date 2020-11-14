Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered a temporary halt to indoor dining and imbibing at restaurants and bars, an effort to stem the COVID-19 tide.

The wisdom of that order can be questioned. It isn’t clear at all whether restaurants and bars are a primary source of COVID infections, although no other business categories have such severe restrictions. So far, anyway.

But for restaurant and bar owners who decide to defy Pritzker, it certainly isn’t wise to appear not to care one whit about COVID contagion.

We found one such location last weekend in Far North Peoria.

Disgusted with what we were seeing on television from the Chicago Bears, we abandoned their eventual loss to the Tennessee Titans and searched for grub.

We called in a to-go order from Brasky’s Bar & Grill on North Knoxville Avenue. We’ve patronized it in that manner every now and again during the COVID era.

As often as finances allow, we endorse ordering from local restaurants these days. Anything to help them tread water while their dining rooms are closed.

But some eateries have decided not to shutter. Owners have said they can’t handle it financially, especially because many still haven’t recovered from the months-long indoor shutdown after the pandemic began in March.

Fine. It’s understandable why restaurateurs would feel that way. Particularly because Pritzker hasn’t offered convincing evidence about why restaurants and bars deserve the gubernatorial hammer.

(Pritzker did offer contact-tracing data that showed restaurants and bars as the top places COVID patients visited in the two weeks before they fell ill. They visited other locations, too, including schools and their workplaces. Other data sets appear unclear regarding COVID-restaurant problems.)

Still, just because some restaurants have remained open doesn’t mean they shouldn’t take the virus seriously.

Brasky’s appeared to be firmly in the unserious category.

Wait staff wore masks. That might have been the only obvious concession to the current health situation.

A couple of tables were closed, but most were full and weren’t spaced anywhere close to 6 feet apart. The bar was as packed as one would expect during any given Sunday when the Monsters of the Midway were playing.

But this wasn’t just any given Sunday during a typical NFL season.

Thankfully, our food arrived in just a couple of minutes, ready for takeaway. We kept our distance while waiting and beat a hasty retreat once we received our order.

A telephone message left Friday for Brasky’s management was not returned.

We are not living in fear of COVID, but we also aren’t reckless. There is a middle ground between dancing on the bar at 2 a.m. and hiding under the bed until a vaccine is available.

Restaurants and bars that flout Pritzker’s order are subject to Illinois State Police citations and threats of having their liquor licenses pulled. If the proprietors want to take that chance, it might be a righteous option.

But at a minimum, they should restrict indoor capacity to COVID-appropriate levels and maintain other COVID-appropriate sanitation and mitigation.

Don’t be an idiot. That’s good advice in life in general, but even more in this topsy-turvy 2020.