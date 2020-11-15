LACON — Marshall County has reported its fifth death related to COVID-19, while neighboring Bureau County has reached a total of 27 deaths, public health officials announced Sunday.

And those deaths are accompanied by new cases that are "rising at an alarming rate" in the area served by the Bureau, Putnam & Marshall County Health Departments, according to the administrator of the agency that serves the three counties.

"It took us from March 23 to October 9 to reach 1,000 positive cases in our counties. It has taken us just five weeks to see 1,000 more new cases," administrator Hector Gomez said in a news release. "As a result, the hospitals are seeing sharp increases in the number of persons needing care. Transfers are becoming more difficult."

The latest deaths involve a Marshall County man in his 70s; a Bureau County woman in her 70s and another in her 80s; and a Bureau County man in his 80s.

"More than half of the COVID-19 related deaths in our counties have occurred since Oct. 2," Gomez pointed out. "There have been six COVID-19 related deaths reported in our service area in six days."

Through Saturday night, Bureau County had reported a total of 1,597 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Marshall County 253, and Putnam County 161. No deaths have been reported in Putnam County.

