Deanna K. McAllister, 80, of Pekin, formerly of Pedricktown, N.J., passed away at 8:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at UnityPoint Health ­— Pekin.

Born May 9, 1938, in Pedricktown to Joseph Elijah and Thelma Loneita (Hutchinson) Groff, she married Lawrence William McAllister on May 18, 1957, in Pedricktown. He died July 12, 2010, in Washington.

She also was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Joseph Elijah Groff II.

Surviving are two sons, Phillip Lawrence (Lisa) McAllister of Sarasota, Fla. and Patrick Lawrence (Francine) McAllister of Carney’s Point, N.J.; one daughter, Kathryn Deanne Henricks of Pekin; five grandchildren, Parker (Abagail) Henricks, Katlyn Henricks, Heather McAllister, Sidney McAllister and Jennifer McAllister; and one great-grandson, Emmett William Henricks.

Deanna’s main job in Pekin was working at J.C. Penney. In Pedricktown, Deanna was a member of the school board and worked in the school cafeteria.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pekin, where she had served on several committees over the years. Deanna was a former member of Hudson United Methodist Church in Pedricktown, where she was a past member of the Women’s Guild.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. Deanna enjoyed crocheting and sewing. She also enjoyed cooking and baking.

Graveside services will be held at the Hudson United Methodist Church Cemetery in Pedricktown at a later date to be determined. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1315 Court St., Pekin, IL 61554 or to Hudson United Methodist Church, 29 Railroad Ave., Pedricktown, NJ 08067.

