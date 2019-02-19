1931 - 2019

Nancy L. Swayne, 87, of Pekin, passed away at 4:14 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. at Pekin Manor.

Born Sept. 17, 1931, in Cumberland, Md., to Allen Matthew and Margaret Leona (Twigg) Birchard, she married James R. Swayne on Nov. 19, 1955, in Harrisonburg, Va. He survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Steven A. Swayne of Pocatello, Idaho, David C. (Earla) Swayne of Pekin and Paul R. Swayne of Brigham City, Utah; one daughter, Glenda O’Pry of Virginia Beach, Va.; seven grandchildren, Amy Swayne, Matthew Swayne, Jill Swayne, Nathan Swayne, Stephanie (Jeff) Carrier, Kathryn O’Pry and Elizabeth O’Pry; and one great-granddaughter, McKinleigh Carrier.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Christopher Gaspar; one sister, Marjorie Leake; and her daughter-in-law Rose Swayne.

Nancy was a dedicated nurse. She was granted a nursing diploma from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Richmond, Va., in June 1953. She practiced as a registered nurse in four different states including, Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan and Illinois. She spent her last 15 years working at Pekin Hospital, retiring in 1984.

Nancy was very creative. She made beautiful afghans for her friends and family.

When she was able to travel, she loved spending winter months on Anna Maria Island in Florida.

Nancy was an avid bridge player.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Pekin.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Pekin. Father Matthew C. Dallman will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, and also a half-hour before the Thursday Mass at the church. Burial will be in Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 343 Buena Vista Ave., Pekin, IL 61554 or to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the nurses at Pekin Manor and Harbor Light Hospice for caring for Nancy, and to Toni Wolfe, who was Nancy’s C.N.A. and caregiver for nine years when she was home.

