1926 - 2019

Lois Fay Mott, 92 years, 10 months, 17 days old, passed on to Heaven on Feb. 16, 2019, at Mercy Hospital with her family by her side.

Lois was born March 29, 1926, in Pekin to Hilary and Reva Thomas (Aubrey) Cahal.

On May 23, 1951, Lois and Robert Wayne Mott Sr. were united in marriage in Pekin, and they were blessed with four children.

Lois was a Christian and a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Pekin. She and Bob moved to Douglas County in 2001 to be near their daughter, Lisa. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and most of all being with her grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Cheryl Eitenmiller; and two grandsons, Jeffrey Eitenmiller and Jake Rodgers.

She is survived by three children, Robert Wayne Mott Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of Pekin, Sharon Reinberg of Texas, and Lisa Hicks and her husband, Garry, of Ava, Mo.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Cremation services for Lois are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava, Mo. Burial of her cremains will be in the Fannon Cemetery by her husband. Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International or Fannon Cemetery and can be done at the funeral home.