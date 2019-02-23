1927 - 2019

James Edward Baysinger, 91, of Pekin, passed away Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Washington Reﬂections Memory Care in Washington, Ill.

He was born April 11, 1927, in Pekin to Fredrick Verlin Baysinger and Henrietta Louise (Henricks) Baysinger.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and served on the Kwajalein Atoll in the Paciﬁc Ocean.

On July 2, 1949, he married Lucia Sanguedolce, from Caserta, Italy. They took up residency in his hometown of Pekin. James worked for Caterpillar Inc. as a maintenance engineer. He retired from Caterpillar and studied gardening, earning the Degree of Master Gardener.

As an advocate of nature and our environment, James was a practitioner of organic gardening many decades before it became popular. He spear-headed and participated in many community greening and conservation projects in the Pekin and Peoria areas. He was known for his kindness and love of music. James dearly loved his family and his dogs, Cleo, Louise, Max and Auzzie.

James is survived by his daughter, Sonya Baysinger of Chicago; sons Roger (Julie) Baysinger of Deer Creek, Ill. and Oliver Baysinger of Portage, Wis.; grandsons Steven (Adair) Baysinger of Paducah, Ky. and Timothy Baysinger of Nashville, Tenn.; and sister Shirley Ary of Sunnyland, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his wife, both parents, three sisters and four brothers.

Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Abts Mortuary in Pekin, with a visitation one hour prior at the funeral home. Father Michael Andrejek will ofﬁciate. Private burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin.

The family has entrusted Abts Mortuary with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at abtsmortuary.com.