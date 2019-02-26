1937 - 2019

Betty L. Worsham, 81, of Pekin, formerly of Newport, Ark., passed away at 12:15 p.m. Saturday Feb. 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born in Truman, Ark. to Clarence and Inez Bennett Tapp. She married John Worsham Sr. on May 18, 1957, in Sardis, Miss. He survives.

Also surviving are their two sons, John (Vicki) Worsham Jr. of Pekin and Clay (Sherry) Worsham of Greensburg, Pa.; five grandchildren, Josh (Melinda) Worsham of Washington, Jason (Danielle) Worsham of Pekin, David (Thania) Worsham of Houston, Texas, Nicole Worsham and Hailey Worsham of Greensburg, Pa.; seven great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Hailey, Kendal, Myah, Hope, Connor and Johnathon Worsham; two brothers, Allen (Debbie) Tapp and Larry (Vanessa) Tapp; one sister, Sue (Troy) Jones; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Tapp; her mother, Inez Tapp; her mother-in-law, Ruby Worsham; her father-in-law, George Worsham; and her brothers, Ernest and George “Dub” Tapp.

Betty worked for Eureka Williams for over 20 years. She was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church of Manito. She was a devout Christian and held her faith in the Lord above all else. She ran her own ceramic business for a number of years. She enjoyed baking and Christmas, and her happiest time was spent with her family.

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Pastor John Gibson will officiate. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour before the service on Thursday, both at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak View Cemetery in Armington.

Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

