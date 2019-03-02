1937 - 2019

Joyce Louise (Hundt) Riddle, 81, of Pekin, passed away at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at her home.

Born Dec. 16, 1937, at her grandparent’s home in Elm Grove Township, Tazewell County to Edward “Buster” and Lola Louise (Redfern) Hundt, she married Wayne T. Riddle on Jan. 28, 1956, in Pekin. He died Dec. 30, 2010, in Peoria.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Bob Hundt and Jack Hundt.

Surviving are one daughter, Debbie (Mark) Fandel of Pekin; one son, Steven Riddle of Oroville, Calif.; two grandchildren, Nick (Leslie) Fandel of Springfield and Laura (Clint) Gossmeyer of Tremont; two great-grandchildren, Vivie and Logan; one sister, Shirley Loeffelmann of Pekin; two brothers, Bruce (Sharon) Hundt and Marvin (Laura) Hundt, both of Pekin; many nieces and nephews; and three sisters-in-law, Sandra (Jerry) Method and Jean Roberts, both of San Jose, Calif.; and Janet Kerr of Grants Pass, Ore.

Joyce was employed at the First National Bank in Tremont for over 31 years, retiring in 2004 as a customer service representative. She later worked as a receptionist at the Miller Senior Citizen’s Center in Pekin.

She was a member of Christ Bible Church in Creve Coeur and the Lydia Daughter’s Circle. She also help serve the men’s monthly breakfast and funeral meals at the church. She was a former member of Tremont Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for 15 years and served on various church boards.

Joyce enjoyed reading and spending time with her dearly loved family. She especially enjoyed pie and coffee with her sister, a special double cousin and other cousins. She loved people and her Lord very much.

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Tom Pisano will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Bible Church, 133 Elmridge Place, Creve Coeur, IL or to the Miller Senior Citizens’ Center, 551 S. 14th St., Pekin, IL 61554.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.