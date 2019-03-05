1942 - 2019

Donald R. “Don” Rice, 77, of Tremont, passed away at 6:02 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

He was born Jan. 15, 1942, in Parkersburg, W. Va., to Elmer L. “Doc” and Doris Moore Rice. He married Carol “Sue” Miller on Dec. 30, 1966, in Princeville, Ill., and she survives.

Also surviving are one son, Donnie (Heather) Rice of Tremont; two daughters, Toni (Kevin) Slater of Springfield and Jennifer (Dr. Jeff) Huettemann of Bloomington; eight grandchildren, Zachary (fiancée Michalah Rumbold) Rice, Kaylee Slater, Whitney Huettemann, Timothy Rice, Abigail Huettemann, Kobe Slater, Olivia Huettemann and Alexis Huettemann; one sister, Debbie (Dick) Shane of Peoria; one sister-in-law, June Rice of Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Richard “Dick” Rice; and one granddaughter, Ellie Slater.

Don graduated from Princeville High School and Midstate College.

He worked at Country Financial Insurance for 52 years in Tremont, where he was a hall of fame agent and a master agent. He was also a member of the Million Dollar Round Table.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war.

He was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church, where he served as an elder. Don was a founding member of WBNH radio station 88.5, where he served as president. He was a past board member of Peoria Rescue Mission for many years, Tremont District 702 board member, and a member of Tremont Commerce Association.

Don enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and attending their sporting and musical events. He loved traveling and golfing and was in the Fondulac Couples League. He most of all loved spending time with people and sharing his love of Jesus and what He did on the cross.

His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Morton. Pastors Mark Mincy and Steve Hauter will officiate. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and one hour before the service, both at the church. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont with military honors accorded. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, Peoria Rescue Mission or WBNH 88.5.

