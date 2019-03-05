1944 - 2019

Sharon Kay Stone, 74, of Pekin, passed away at 2:29 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Born July 16, 1944, in Pekin to Charles and Harriet (Hibbert) Loeffelmann, she married James T. Stone on Sept. 29, 1962, in Pekin. He died Aug. 3, 2012, in Pekin.

She also was preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving are one daughter, Dianna (Philip) Wiggins of Pekin; one son, David (Jennifer) Stone of Peoria; and four grandchildren, Matthew (Angela) Wiggins, Emily Wiggins, Addeline Stone and Elizabeth Stone.

Sharon worked for the Tazewell County Treasurer’s Office in Pekin for more than 20 years, retiring in 2011. She previously had worked as a realtor.

She was a member of Pekin First Church of the Nazarene, where she worked the welcome desk, volunteered in the office and participated in women’s Bible studies. Sharon loved her church and also was active in the Navigator’s Sunday school class at the church.

She enjoyed sewing and quilting and was focused on her family and grandkids. She will be remembered as a loving and selfless person who always put other’s first. She also always had a smile on her face and a cheerful disposition.

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor W. Lloyd Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pekin First Church of the Nazarene, 3514 Broadway St., Pekin, IL 61554.

