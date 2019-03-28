1922 - 2019

Dorothy E. McClanahan, 97, of Pekin, passed away at 6:11 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home.

Dorothy was born on Jan. 7, 1922, in Decatur to Lawrence Frank and Edna Elizabeth (Youtz) Hamilton. She married Joseph Aubrey McClanahan on May 4, 1941, in St. Charles, Mo. He passed away on May 27, 1985.

Also preceding in death are her parents; step father, Elwood Kelley Sr.; two brothers, Donald Hamilton and Elwood (Pete) Kelley Jr.; two sons-in-law, John Hill and Terry VonBoeckman; one granddaughter, Jill Marie Hill; and one great-granddaughter, Katrina Maria Kemper.

Surviving are two daughters, Jorita Hill and Joan VonBoeckman, both of Pekin; three grandchildren, John W. (Rhonda) Hill of Shoreline, Wash., Diana (George) Petty of Pekin and Lynette (Joe) Wolfe of Pekin; nine great-grandchildren, Sam (Tracy) Latona of Puyallup, Wash., Tony Latona of Chicago, Carmen (Brandon) Hey of Indiana, Dalton Wolfe of Pekin, Meredith Hill of Maryville, Mo., Brenden Petty of Pekin, Mallorie Hill of Kansas City, Mo., and Avery Biga and Caleb Petty, both of Pekin; and one great-great-granddaughter, Sawyer Latona of Chicago.

Dorothy had worked at JCPenney Catalog Dept. in Pekin. She was a member of the Parkway Christian Church. She loved supporting all of her great-grandchildren’s sporting and scholastic functions including hockey, softball/baseball, singing, basketball and rugby. She was a former Girl Scout leader. She was an exquisite homemaker and was devoted to her family. She loved sewing, quilting and baking.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, with Rev. Jeff Thompson officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.